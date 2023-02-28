STOCK MARKET NEWS: Target’s guarded forecast, Goldman updates strategy, SCOTUS student loan
Target delivers mixed results as retail earnings roll in, Goldman Sachs hosts investor day with strategy update, SCOTUS to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan plan. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $49 million.
On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 76 cents.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.
The theme park operator posted revenue of $390.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $291.2 million, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $30.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.48 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.
The restaurant operator posted revenue of $933.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $917.3 million.
Cracker Barrel shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd forecast for its first annual profit in three years fell short of estimates on Tuesday, as the cruise operator battles soaring fuel and labor costs.
The cruise operator forecast an adjusted profit of 70 cents per share for 2023, compared with estimates of $1.06, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company expects a loss of 45 cents per share for the first quarter, compared with estimates for a loss of 33 cents.
However, affluent passengers unaffected by high inflation have boosted booking volumes and occupancy rates, helping the company beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates.
On-board and other revenue at $507.6 million accounted for about 33% of total revenue as restrictions imposed during the pandemic were lifted and easing of on-board COVID-19 protocols fueled strong spending on casinos and spas.
Norwegian said demand during the all-important period "wave season" has been very strong and booking volumes have accelerated in recent months, echoing rival Royal Caribbean Group's comments from early in February.
The "wave season" is the period during January - March where cruise operators offer special deals and discounts for the year to attract customers.
Norwegian, which owns the Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, expects occupancy to average about 100% for the first quarter and is on track to reach historical levels for the second quarter.
Target delivered a decent fourth quarter but CEO Brian Cornell is not overly optimistic about the current operating environment.
