STOCK MARKET NEWS: Meta shares in focus, CPI on tap, rolling recession explained
Inflation data ahead, Coke, Marriott lead earnings this week, more Meta layoffs? Nikki Haley preps Republican run. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
Qatari investors are preparing to make a bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United "in the coming days", Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the deal.
The report added that the consortium will submit an initial bid for the club by the end of the week, and that officials from the Qatar Investment Authority are helping with preparations for the bid.
Reuters has contacted Manchester United for comment.
Earlier this month, the Daily Mail newspaper reported that Qatari investors are planning to make a huge bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United.
The Daily Mail report stated the interested investors are separate from Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), which owns Paris St Germain, and that the money will come from an "individual fund" rather than a sovereign wealth fund.
United, managed by Erik ten Hag, are third in the league on 46 points after 23 games, two points behind Manchester City and five adrift of leaders Arsenal.
TreeHouse Foods Inc. on Monday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its fourth quarter.
The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.
The food maker posted revenue of $996.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $146.3 million, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.45 billion.
Mexican cement producer Cemex posted an unexpected fourth-quarter loss Monday, logging hefty one-off charges for impairment of goodwill and fixed assets.
It swung to a net loss of $99.1 million from a profit of $194.8 million in the same period a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit to climb after the company hiked product prices by double-digit percentage figures.
Revenue did increase, surging 8% to $3.87 billion with robust sales growth seen in Mexico and the United States, although overall volumes dipped.
Blaming the global high inflationary environment and increasing interest rates, it recognised a goodwill impairment charge of $365 million. Impairment losses for property, machinery and equipment came to $77 million.
Payments conglomerate Fidelity National Information Services Inc said on Monday it would spin off its merchant payments business, following shareholder pushback against the company's structure.
Much of the merchant banking business consists of Worldpay, a corporate payments processor that Jacksonville, Florida-based Fidelity bought in a $43 billion deal four years ago.
Since the acquisition, the company's shares have lost more than half their value, leaving it with $45 billion, as investors became frustrated with how its three main businesses were linked.
The spinoff, resulting from a strategic review undertaken in December at shareholder D.E. Shaw Group's behest, is expected to be tax-free and close in the next 12 months.
Economists are now bantering around the real probability of a so-called "rolling recession" here's what it means for the U.S. economy.
As tech stocks move up and down, the major U.S. benchmarks are picking up where they left off before the opening bell, as all three begin the regular session in the green.
The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq are trading above the redline as commodities like oil and gold slip in early trading, with the yellow metal off roughly 0.37% to $1,867.50 an ounce and oil off almost 0.69% to $79.17 a barrel.
Meanwhile, tech stocks are wobbling on Monday as shares of Meta, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple flip-flop between small gains and losses.
Year-to-date, tech stocks are making a comeback, with all five trading at least 12% in positive territory after disaster in 2022.The U.S. Tech 100 is also up in 2023, rising roughly 13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has risen approximately 12.5% since Jan.1.
Former Republican South Carolina governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to throw her hat in the ring this week for the next president of the United States.
Wednesday will see Nikki Haley step up for the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Former President Trump is the only other candidate to have officially announced, although speculation abounds that Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin and Kristi Noem could join the race.
Also on Wednesday, the CBO will release its 2023 baseline budget, economic forecast and a special report on federal debt limit.
In January, Haley slammed President Biden's comments that Republicans are "fiscally demented" calling out the President for signing off on a $6 trillion spending package amid a looming debt ceiling deadline and crushing inflation.
The national debt when Biden took office was $27.7 trillion. As of the time of this publication, it was $31.4 trillion, an increase of $3.7 trillion in two years.
This week, Wall Street investors will take in more Fed speeches, new CPI data and earnings across industries from energy to hospitality.
The stock market is coming off a somber week with the Nasdaq Composite unable to escape the bear market it's been stuck in since March 2022. The Nasdaq lost 1.56% last week, and the S&P lost just 0.71%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed from the previous week.
On Monday, earnings are expected from cybersecurity firm Check Point Software and food processing company Treehouse Foods, while after the bell, investors will hear from Angi, Avis Budget Group, Denny’s and Palantir Technologies, a data analytics firm that has been instrumental in Ukraine.
On Tuesday, Microsoft will permanently disable Internet Explorer after 25 years, while Later in the week investors will hear from the Dallas Fed's Lorie Logan and the New York Fed's John Williams, Cisco Systems, Marathon Oil, Roku, Shopify, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Zillow Group will report quarterly earnings.
Investors will also be looking out for the NFIB business optimism index, which is expected to climb slightly, as well as the Consumer Price Index. The CPI is expected to rise to 298, up from 296.8.
U.S. stock futures are up on Monday ahead of another week of quarterly earnings and Fed speeches,
The Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are all trading above the redline as commodities like oil and gold slip in early trading, with the yellow metal off roughly 0.09% to $1,872.80 an ounce and oil off almost 0.06% to $79.67 a barrel.
Meanwhile, tech stocks are priming for the regular session with Meta, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple all in green territory pre-market.
In other stock futures, blue-chip shares like Home Depot, Nike, American Express and Boeing are wobbling between small gains and losses as the Dow struggles for breathing room on Monday.
