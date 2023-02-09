Marathon earnings, CPI and Fed speeches top week ahead

Another busy week for investors is almost upon us with half a dozen Fed speeches, new CPI data and earnings across industries from energy to hospitality filling the week.

The stock market is coming off a somber week with the Nasdaq Composite unable to escape the bear market it's been stuck in since March 2022. The Nasdaq lost 1.56% last week, and the S&P lost just 0.71%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed from the previous week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11718.119748 -71.46 -0.61% SP500 S&P 500 4090.46 +8.96 +0.22% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33869.27 +169.39 +0.50%

FOX Business breaks down this week's top market events:

Apple will hold an in-person summit on AI for employees as major tech rivals, including Microsoft with ChatGPT and Google with Bard, have an ignited an AI war.

Monday, Feb. 13

On Monday, Starbucks will change its rewards program, increasing the amount of stars necessary to redeem products such as drinks or branded merchandise.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SBUX STARBUCKS CORP. 107.09 +1.04 +0.98%

On the earnings docket are cybersecurity firm Check Point Software and food processing company Treehouse Foods.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CHKP CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 127.16 -0.13 -0.10% THS TREEHOUSE FOODS INC. 48.31 +0.64 +1.34%

After the bell, investors will hear from Angi, Avis Budget Group, Denny’s and Palantir Technologies, a data analytics firm that has been instrumental in Ukraine.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ANGI ANGI INC. 2.89 +0.05 +1.76% CAR AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC. 214.82 -6.15 -2.78% DENN DENNY'S CORP. 12.04 -0.04 -0.33% PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. 7.51 -0.44 -5.53%

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Tuesday is Valentine's Day. The Senate will conduct a hearing on the impact of a crypto crash to see how it can prevent cryptocurrencies from breaking investors' hearts.

Tuesday will also see Microsoft permanently disable Internet Explorer after 25 years.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 263.10 -0.52 -0.20%

Also on Tuesday, investors will hear from the Dallas Fed's Lorie Logan at 11 a.m., and the New York Fed's John Williams. Last week, Williams announced the Federal Reserve will likely operate under a high interest rate environment for a few years.

Earnings on Tuesday will include Cleveland-Cliffs, Coca-Cola, Ecolab, Eversource Energy, Exelon, Leidos Holdings and Marriott International.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CLF CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. 19.94 +0.06 +0.30% KO THE COCA-COLA CO. 59.61 -0.01 -0.01% ECL ECOLAB INC. 146.02 +0.31 +0.21% ES EVERSOURCE ENERGY 80.08 +1.89 +2.42% EXC EXELON CORP. 40.71 +0.72 +1.80% LDOS LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC. 100.82 +2.86 +2.92% MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC. 171.37 -3.53 -2.02%

After the bell, Airbnb, Akamai Technologies, GoDaddy and Tripadvisor will report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ABNB AIRBNB INC. 108.87 -6.07 -5.28% AKAM AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC. 85.50 -0.21 -0.25% GDDY GODADDY INC. 80.69 -0.78 -0.96% TRIP TRIPADVISOR INC. 24.06 -1.26 -4.98%

Investors will be looking out for the NFIB business optimism index, which is expected to climb slightly, as well as the Consumer Price Index. The CPI is expected to rise to 298, up from 296.8.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Wednesday will see Nikki Haley throw her hat in the ring for the 2024 GOP presidential primary. Former President Trump is the only other candidate to have officially announced, although speculation abounds that Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin and Kristi Noem could join the race.

Also on Wednesday, the CBO will release its 2023 baseline budget, economic forecast and a special report on federal debt limit.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.73 +0.04 +0.32%

Wednesday will also see Ford CEO Jim Farley and CFO John Lawler talk about company’s growth plan at Wolfe Research Conference.

In the morning, investors will devour earnings from AIG, Analog Devices, Biogen, Kraft Heinz, Krispy Kreme and Taylor Morrison Home, a nationwide homebuilder.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AIG AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. 61.32 +0.45 +0.74% ADI ANALOG DEVICES INC. 178.46 -0.06 -0.03% BIIB BIOGEN INC. 286.30 -0.70 -0.24% KHC THE KRAFT HEINZ CO. 39.63 +0.74 +1.90% KKD n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. TMHC TAYLOR MORRISON HOME CORP. 35.83 +0.23 +0.65%

After market close, investors will tune in to earnings calls from Cisco Systems, Marathon Oil, Roku, Shopify, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Zillow Group.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CSCO CISCO SYSTEMS INC. 47.26 +0.53 +1.13% MRO MARATHON OIL CORP. 27.75 +1.62 +6.22% ROKU ROKU INC. 54.90 -0.09 -0.16% SHOP SHOPIFY INC. 48.30 -1.34 -2.70% WH n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. ZG ZILLOW GROUP INC. 42.22 -0.41 -0.96%

Investors will get an opportunity Wednesday to put their hands on the pulse of the economy with data released, including retail sales, industrial production, the New York Fed manufacturing index, mortgage applications, business inventories and the NAHB housing market index.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Thursday will bring more Fed speeches with the Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester at 8:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., the St. Louis Fed's Jim Bullard at 1:30 p.m. and the Chicago Fed's Lisa Cook at 4 p.m.

As for earnings, Crocs, Dropbox, Hasbro, Hyatt Hotels, Paramount Global, Shake Shack and Toast all report.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CROX CROCS INC. 115.30 +0.52 +0.45% DBX DROPBOX INC. 23.58 -0.11 -0.46% HAS HASBRO INC. 57.38 +0.55 +0.97% H HYATT HOTELS CORP. 109.43 -2.36 -2.11% PGID PEREGRINE INDS 0.28 +0.00 +0.00% SHAK SHAKE SHACK 55.49 -1.21 -2.13% TOST TOAST INC. 22.80 -0.03 -0.13%

After the bell, investors will be tuned into results from Applied Materials, Con Edison, Digital Realty Trust, DoorDash, RE/MAX, Redfin and Texas Roadhouse.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMAT APPLIED MATERIALS INC. 114.77 -1.31 -1.13% ED CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC. 92.34 +2.16 +2.40% DLR DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC. 111.47 +0.23 +0.20% DASH DOORDASH INC. 57.72 -4.13 -6.68% RMAX RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC. 22.59 +0.03 +0.13% RDFN REDFIN CORP. 8.16 -0.13 -1.57% TXRH TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC. 100.92 -0.63 -0.62%

Economic data being reported Thursday includes building permits, housing starts, initial jobless claims, the Philly Fed business index and PPI.

Friday, Feb. 17

Friday will see the Richmond Fed's Tom Barkin talk at 8:30 a.m.

Friday morning will round out earnings for the week as investors hear from AMC Networks, CenterPoint Energy, Deere & Co. and DraftKings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMCX AMC NETWORKS INC. 17.95 +0.15 +0.84% CNP CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC. 29.31 +0.66 +2.30% DE DEERE & CO. 418.00 +9.77 +2.39% DKNG DRAFTKINGS INC. 15.99 -0.54 -3.27%

Economic data to round out the week will include import and export prices.