STOCK MARKET NEWS: Lyft shares plunge, Buffett cuts BYD stake, oil gains
Lyft shares plunge 30% in premarket trading on forecast miss. PayPal forecasts strong full-year profit. Consumer sentiment on tap. FOX Business is providing real-time updates on the markets, commodities and all the most active stocks on the move.
PayPal Holdings reported full-year profit forecast above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the payment firm's customers undeterred by decades-high inflation continue to spend, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of the year.
Shares in the payments heavyweight slipped less than 1% in premarket trading.
PayPal said it expects full-year adjusted profit of roughly $4.87 on a per share basis. Analysts on average had expected $4.75 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The company's upbeat forecast also comes alongside its previously announced commitment of lowering expenses in the backdrop of its key e-commerce segment feeling the pinch of a slowdown.
Last week, PayPal said it will lay off 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, joining a string of fintech firms which have slashed jobs to cut costs in an increasingly tumultuous operating environment.
Its revenue rose 9% on an FX-neutral basis to $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.PayPal earned a profit of $1.24 per share on an adjusted basis in the quarter, versus $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Oil prices moved higher Friday morning, adding to a weekly gain.
Markets are continuing to seesaw between fears of a recession hitting the United States and hopes for strong fuel demand recovery in China.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded around $79.00 a barrel.
Brent crude futures traded around $84.00 a barrel.
The downturn was partly due to a report on Thursday showing The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, reigniting recession fears.
The latest U.S. oil inventory data this week also raised fears about a slowdown in the world's biggest economy, with crude inventories climbing to their highest since June 2021.
Brent and WTI have jumped more than 5% so far this week, reversing most of the previous week's losses, according to Reuters.
