STOCK MARKET NEWS: Lyft shares plunge, Buffett cuts BYD stake, oil gains

PayPal forecasts strong full-year profit, says CEO Schulman to retire

PayPal Holdings reported full-year profit forecast above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as the payment firm's customers undeterred by decades-high inflation continue to spend, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of the year.

Shares in the payments heavyweight slipped less than 1% in premarket trading.

PayPal said it expects full-year adjusted profit of roughly $4.87 on a per share basis. Analysts on average had expected $4.75 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company's upbeat forecast also comes alongside its previously announced commitment of lowering expenses in the backdrop of its key e-commerce segment feeling the pinch of a slowdown.

Last week, PayPal said it will lay off 7% of its workforce, or about 2,000 employees, joining a string of fintech firms which have slashed jobs to cut costs in an increasingly tumultuous operating environment.

Its revenue rose 9% on an FX-neutral basis to $7.4 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.PayPal earned a profit of $1.24 per share on an adjusted basis in the quarter, versus $1.11 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Posted by Reuters