MARKET NEWS: Stocks losing year, Southwest fallout continues, Tesla’s troubles

Dollar heads toward best year since 2015

The dollar was on track for a winning year, getting a boost from the Federal Reserve.

The greenback is looking at its best performance in seven years, thanks to the Fed's aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, has surged more than 8% this year, the most since 2015. It was last firm at 103.99.

The Fed has raised rates by a total of 425 basis points since March to curb surging inflation.

The fact that the Fed may not have to continue raising so aggressively has led the dollar to a pullback, falling over 7% this quarter, according to Reuters

The Bank of Japan in the face of a hawkish Fed, has spelled pain for the Japanese yen. It has fallen more than 13% year to date.

The euro is on track for a more than 6% fall this year, pressured by a combination of weak eurozone growth, the war in Ukraine and the Fed's hawkishness.