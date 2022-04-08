What is Kim Kardashian's net worth?

Kim Kardashian has made it onto the Forbes billionaires list.

While she does rake in a nice chunk of change from her reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the earnings are small compared to what she brings in from her two main businesses.

Kardashian's enormous social media following has helped her promote and sell products from her brands, allowing her to take a spot as one of the today's billionaires.

Kardashian, along with the rest of her wealthy family, starred on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" for 20 seasons. It is estimated by Forbes that she earned around $10 million per year from the show.

So, how did this Kardashian sister make it to billions in net worth? Most of it actually comes from the two businesses she started: KKW Beauty and Skims.

In 2017, Kardashian started KKW Beauty shortly after her younger sister Kylie Jenner found massive success with her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kardashian started out selling contour kits and her first launch consisted of 300,000 kits, which sold out in just a few hours. By the following year, KKW Beauty expanded and started to sell even more products, such as eyeshadows, concealers, lip products and fragrances.

At that time, Forbes projected that she was bringing in $100 million in revenue. In 2020, Kim sold 20% of KKW Beauty to the company Coty, which owns many well known brands like Kylie Skin and Marc Jacobs, in a whopping $200 million deal. This bumped up the company value to $1 billion.

Kardashian still owns a huge portion of her company. According to Forbes, she maintains a 72% stake in the company, which is worth around $500 million.

In 2019, her second company, Skims, emerged – it was previously called Kimono. Skims includes mostly shapewear, intimate apparel and loungewear.

Kardashian owns the majority of this company, along with her cofounder and CEO Jens Grede. According to Forbes, she owns 35% of the company and her stake is worth at least $375 million. In the beginning of 2022, after $240 million was raised from investors, the value of Skims went up to $3.2 billion from the previous value of $1.6 billion in April 2021.

Beyond reality television and business endeavors, Kardashian also has some other ways to pull even more money into her net worth. Kardashian advertises a lot of her own products on Instagram, but also endorses other companies' products. She gets a big pay day for her Instagram posts due to her millions of followers. Many reports have said that she typically makes anywhere from $300,000-$500,000 for a single Instagram post.

She also has shares in various companies, including Amazon, Netflix, Disney and Adidas.

When Kardashian first became a billionaire in 2021, a lot of her fortune came from KKW Beauty, but now, Forbes says that Skims is her most valuable asset.

After her 20-season reality show, many partnerships, investments, endorsements, and two successful businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims, Kardashian's net worth is $1.8 billion, according to Forbes.

Kardashian is also getting started on a lot of new projects, like the families new show "The Kardashians" on Hulu. Multiple sources have said the family is getting paid over $100 million for the show.

Kardashian is also working toward her law degree.