Kim Kardashian is officially a new billionaire

Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes' most recent calculations.

The outlet estimated that the reality TV queen turned social media mogul turned businesswoman is now worth $1 billion, up from her former net worth estimate of $780 million in October.

The 40-year-old made the jump to the coveted list because of two of her last business ventures: KKW Beauty and Skims.

Kardashian founded KKW Beauty in 2017 and in 2020 sold 20% of her cosmetics company to Coty for $200 million, which valued the company at $1 billion.

KARDASHIAN FAMILY FILES GREETING CARD TRADEMARK

Forbes estimated that Kardashian's remaining 72% stake in the company is worth around $500 million.

She then launched Skims in 2019, which focuses on shape and loungewear for women.

WHAT IS THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER FAMILY’S NET WORTH?

Kardashian owns a majority stake in the company which Forbes valued at north of $500 million. During the pandemic, she's capitalized on work from home attire.

Besides her growing businesses, Kardashian also pulls in cash from her reality TV show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" -- at least $10 million pretax since 2021, according to the outlet.

KARDASHIANS SIGN EXCLUSIVE DEAL WITH HULU, TO CREATE NEW CONTENT FOR LATE 2021

She also has endorsement deals, social media sponsorships (Kardashian has 69.6 million Twitter followers and 213 million Instagram followers), multiple properties, video games, and investments in Disney, Amazon, Netflix, and Adidas.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Kar-Jenner family also includes two other reported billionaires: Kardashian's husband musician Kanye West and Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner from her makeup company and social media empire.