Kim Kardashian gives fans inside look at $23M home she bought from Kanye West after split

Kim Kardashian gave fans a rare look into the $23 million home she bought from estranged husband Kanye West after their split.

In a new video, the SKIMS mogul showed off her famously minimalist mansion, which is surprisingly easy to manage despite having four little ones running around.

The sprawling estate in Calabasas, California, where her famous sisters also own properties, has undergone some updates since the reality TV star and West last showed it off.

Kardashian, 41, walked Vogue through some of the most intimate spaces inside her home, including her kitchen and living room area, the sitting room to her bedroom and the lush exterior, featuring a uniquely designed basketball court, a meadow and cars matching the color of the house.

"We're here in my home, once again. A few things have been updated. I've like filled it up with some amazing art and all my favorite things I can't wait to show you," Kardashian says on camera while wearing a cream-colored dress that hugged her famous curves.

The KKW Beauty founder pointed out that "everything in my house is really minimal." A peek at her kitchen and living room shows there's practically no color other than cream. The oversized, half-circle couch in her living room matches the off-white walls, which are sparse and feature artwork that blends in.

"I find that there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet, and I want everything to feel calming," Kardashian explained.

Although she did point out that bright colors and "clutter" can be found in other areas of the mansion where her four kids typically spend most of their time: the playroom and their bedrooms.

"It's like I have the playroom filled with clutter. Bedrooms, one is pink, one is purple, one is blue, one is dinosaurs. It's like each kid can have their full style and taste in their bedroom and have so much fun. But in the main house, I really like calmness. And shockingly, four kids hasn't messed up my cream house," she said.

The prison reform advocate then showed off some of her "objects of my affection," including paintings of her oldest child North, 8, and a wooden trunk within the sitting room of her bedroom gifted to her by her momager, Kris Jenner.

The trunk – a trove filled with Kardashian's childhood photos and mementos – is the only colorful thing in the fashionista's sitting room. The long curtains, empty fireplace and rounded couches and chairs are all cream.

She called the backyard and basketball court – featuring a hoop outlined with cream trim – as "the most amazing place for the kids to hang out." The billionaire also showed off three of her favorite cars, which she had painted fully gray to match her house – a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolls-Royce and her "favorite baby ever, ever, ever," a Maybach sedan.

Kardashian added that her meadow is filled with a "huge vegetable garden" that's become a gathering place for her siblings and their kids.

"We grow our own fruits and vegetables, and we pick them and eat them just from there. We do it together as a family," Kardashian said. "All the cousins come over and we have little baskets, and they just see how you really farm and eat it."

Kardashian's video interview comes on the heels of public pleas from West to reunite their family. The TV star filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February 2021.

In recent weeks, West has been more vocal on social media than ever before, as he's taken to Instagram to ask God to bring his family back together, slam Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson and promote his new documentary and album.

The first episode of Netflix's "Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" aired this week, showing the rapper's early start in the music industry and his dream of being an emcee at a time when he was viewed as a producer.

According to Page Six, the documentary shows West discussing his suicidal urges and an addiction to Percocet.

"I already had the house and the wife and the kids and the plaques … but still have moments where I felt, like, suicidal, still have moments where I’m addicted to Percocet without even realizing it," West says, via the outlet.

West and Kardashian are still hammering out details of their divorce. This week, attorneys for West filed an objection to Kardashian's previous request to be declared single prior to dividing their assets.