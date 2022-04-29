Ashlyn Messier is a writer on the SEO team for Fox News Digital.

Ashlyn has formerly written for several digital blog and news outlets on Lifestyle, Travel and Entertainment topics. She has covered celebrities including Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Robert Pattinson, travel-related content on Nashville and Disney, and business-related stories on Netflix and Disney Plus.

She has also covered trending movie, television, and book reviews some of which include analysis of the Marvel Universe, the American Music Awards, Law & Order, the Meta Gala, Tony Awards and more.

Ashlyn began working in television and news in 2020. She has also previously produced content for commercials for news stations. Ashlyn graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2021 with a B.A in Communication Studies and Writing and Rhetoric. You can follow Ashlyn on Twitter and on Linkedin.