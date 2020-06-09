Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Walmart

Why Walmart is winning in online grocery services: Report

48% of online grocery shoppers use Walmart, 36% use Amazon, 24% use Kroger

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Briefs: Walmart reports higher-than-expected earnings in first quarter boosted by a 74 percent increase in online sales; Pier 1 seeks court approval to begin an orderly wind-down of the business as soon as stores can reopen.video

Walmart beats earnings estimates; Pier 1 wants to close down business

Fox Business Briefs: Walmart reports higher-than-expected earnings in first quarter boosted by a 74 percent increase in online sales; Pier 1 seeks court approval to begin an orderly wind-down of the business as soon as stores can reopen.

Online grocery shoppers appear to have turned to Walmart during the coronavirus crisis, which could set the retail giant up for continued success.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, Winsight Grocery Business (WGB) published a report citing data from Kantar Retail’s recent Shopperscape survey, which found that 48 percent of online grocery shoppers used Walmart’s pickup and delivery services.

Of those shoppers, 82 percent returned to Walmart’s online services at least once a month, the survey found.

WALMART CEO CALLS GEORGE FLOYD KILLING ‘TRAGIC,’ PROMISES INCLUSIVE CULTURE

Meanwhile, only 36 percent used Amazon’s grocery services -- including AmazonFresh, Prime Now and Whole Foods Prime Now pickup and delivery -- and only 24 percent used Kroger’s online pickup and delivery services -- including services from all its brands -- according to the report.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.121.35+0.11+0.09%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.2,600.86+76.80+3.04%
KRKROGER32.92-0.09-0.27%

WGB noted that shoppers may use multiple companies’ online services.

However, Walmart was still the clear winner. To see why, here are some of the reasons Walmart has had so much success, according to WGB.

WALMART TAKING GUNS, AMMUNITION OFF SALES FLOOR DURING GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Physical locations

According to WGB, Walmart’s success comes in part because of its “combination of physical and digital assets.”

Two customers put bags in the trunk of their car after shopping at Walmart Supercenter in Miami in April. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

“They have this great footprint, where 90 percent of shoppers are in a close radius to a store,” Lei Duran, Kantar Retail’s senior vice president, told WGB.

“And so they’re using that proximity and the total box to be faster and really make some inroads with grocery, instead of trying to win an Amazon game,” Duran added.

Merged shopping apps

In March, Walmart announced it was combining its two shopping apps -- one for grocery and the other for everything else -- into one app.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That integration allowed customers to buy more than just groceries in a single order and, according to WGB, it caused Walmart’s e-commerce sales to increase by 74 percent during the first quarter of 2020.

Express Delivery

Walmart also launched Express Delivery in May, a service that delivers items -- including groceries -- to customers within two hours.

That service also helped boost Walmart into the lead spot among grocery services, WGB reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS