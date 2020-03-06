Expand / Collapse search
Walmart combines grocery, regular mobile apps into one

The Walmart Grocery app will be deactivated this summer

By FOXBusiness
Walmart is combining its two apps into one.

Previously, the retailer had an app specifically for groceries and another app for everything else, but on Friday, the company announced it has combined the Walmart Grocery app into the regular Walmart app.

“Customers love both of our apps, but we know they would like an easier way to shop without having to switch between the two,” Janey Whiteside, Walmar's chief customer officer and executive vice president, wrote in a company announcement. “Imagine making two trips to the store: one for groceries and one for all the other things you need. That would get really old … quite quickly."

Walmart is combining its grocery and regular mobile apps, the company announced Friday. (Walmart)

According to the announcement, customers will be able to buy groceries and other items for pickup or delivery using the app. They can also manage prescriptions and use Walmart Pay on the combined app.

“The updated Walmart app is rolling out in phases, so some customers get to enjoy the new experience now,” the announcement said.

According to the company, the Walmart Grocery app will be deactivated this summer.

The company also plans to combine its grocery website with its regular website for desktop and mobile “over the coming weeks,” the announcement said.

