Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

George Floyd

Walmart CEO calls George Floyd killing 'tragic,' promises inclusive culture

Doug McMillon said the retailer remains committed to being a 'inclusive company'

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon discusses how looting and riot destruction will impact retail and small businesses while the economy attempts to bounce back from coronavirus. video

Former Walmart US CEO on riots and protests: If you can't operate safely, you have to close

Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon discusses how looting and riot destruction will impact retail and small businesses while the economy attempts to bounce back from coronavirus.

Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon denounced the killing of George Floyd during the company's shareholder meeting on Wednesday, calling it "tragic, painful, and unacceptable."

Continue Reading Below

"It’s important that we all understand that our problems, as a nation, run much deeper than one horrible event," McMillion said. "The pain we’re feeling reminds us of the need to support each other and come together. Until we, as a nation, confront and address these hard realities, we will never achieve the best of what we can be."

LOCAL STARBUCKS LEADERS CAN CLOSE STORES, REDUCE HOURS IF NECESSARY AMID LOOTING

McMillion added that Walmart will continue to do its part to promote an inclusive culture both inside and outside the company by finding ways to "influence the various systems that exist in our country in a more impactful, positive and inclusive way."

President Donald Trump listens as Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, April 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Walmart is an inclusive company," McMillon said. "That is fundamental to our values and culture and we remain committed to those principles."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The comments come as Walmart stores across the nation have taken guns and ammunition off the sales floor in the wake of civil unrest in response to Floyd's killing.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WMTWALMART INC.123.47-0.47-0.38%

Walmart stock closed at $123.47 per share, falling slightly at the end of Wednesday's trading session.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS