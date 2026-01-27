Volkswagen to recall 44K vehicles over battery fire risk, some owners urged to park outside 'immediately'

Volkswagen Group of America Inc. will recall more than 44,000 cars due to the risk that the high-voltage battery may overheat and cause a fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recall covers 43,881 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUVs from the 2023 to 2025 model years.

An additional 670 ID.4 vehicles from the 2023 to 2024 model years are also being recalled because the high-voltage battery cell modules may contain misaligned electrodes that can result in a battery fire.

Owners of the 670 cars are advised to park outside immediately after charging, according to NHTSA. Owners should also not leave their vehicles charging indoors overnight until the recall repair is complete.

The auto regulator also warned owners not to use Level 3 DC chargers and to limit the maximum charge of the battery to 80% until the remedy has been completed.

For the 43,881 vehicles under recall, dealers will update the high-voltage battery software and replace the high-voltage battery, as necessary, for free.

Dealers will also replace the high-voltage battery cell modules as necessary for the 670 impacted vehicles. For both recalls, owners will be notified by mail starting in March, but owners may also contact Volkswagen customer service.

Fox Business reached out to Volkswagen for comment.