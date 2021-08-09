Varney on COVID-19 pandemic: We’re not going back to 2019 anytime soon

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," argued the reality we face this fall is confusion and division surrounding COVID.

STUART VARNEY: Back to normal? Delayed. Plans to come back to the office? Pushed back. Classroom teaching after Labor Day? Probably, but a lot of youngsters will be in a mask all day.

You can blame whomsoever you like, but we're not going back to 2019 anytime soon. We're in for an extended period of COVID uncertainty. We're not going to like it.

It’s really confusing. Mask-wearing rules are all over the place and change frequently.

Do you have to get vaccinated? The answer depends on your employer, and those rules are changing fast too.

So are the rules on where you work. The longer an employer delays the return to the office, the more entrenched remote work becomes. People put down roots in their new location, and they don't all like being "up-rooted" to go back to commuting.

One thing's for sure: The COVID division probably gets worse. There are people adamantly opposed to wearing a mask anywhere. And there are people who will wear a mask today, tomorrow and well into the future.

There are people adamantly opposed to vaccination. And there are people who blame the unvaccinated for the latest surge in cases.

We went into the summer, eager to get beyond the restrictions we'd lived with for more than a year. We're coming out of the summer with restrictions being re-imposed.

There's no way around this. There is no magic wand that miraculously ends COVID for good. This is the reality we face this fall.