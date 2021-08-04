Varney on AG report on Cuomo: 'It's time for the governor to go'

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co.," argued both New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are opening the door to GOP challengers if they stay in office following their scandals.

STUART VARNEY: Surely, it’s time for the governor to go.

Andrew Cuomo harassed 11 women. He broke state and federal laws. He has lost the support of every leading Democrat, including the president. But he says he’s staying.

I don’t see it. If he stays and tries for reelection, he will paralyze New York’s government, and even worse from the Democrat’s point of view, he will open the door for a serious Republican challenge.

Ironic isn’t it, that the governors of two giant states, New York and California, are both in trouble at the same time? Gavin Newsom is in trouble for his failed policies. With Cuomo, its behavior.

Let’s not get our conservative hopes up. New York and California are thoroughly Democrat states and a real political shift is probably not going to happen. In both states, unions, greens, minorities and the elites rule state-wide elections.

But wouldn’t it be good to see these coastal giants make economic growth a priority: you know, cut taxes, cut the red tape, cut poverty with capitalism?

I guess I’m dreaming, but I live in hope.