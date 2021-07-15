US wheat shortage could cost pizza lovers more dough

Pizza lovers beware: the price of your pie could soon pop.



FOX Business' Grady Trimble joined "Varney & Co." Thursday from famous Chicago pizza chain Lou Malnati's Pizza reporting on how withering wheat crops could affect their classic deep-dish style pies.



Trimble warned fans of Lou Malnati's, one of the Chicago area's best-known local lines of pizza restaurants, to expect menu items to reflect a 3% increase at all of their locations later this month. Due in no small part to a U.S. wheat shortage, Trimble visited the pizza chain, which has seen a recent expansion beyond the state of Illinois, to learn of other factors stifling the company — and the industry at large.



CALIFORNIA RESTAURANTS POSTS 'SLOW SERVICE SIGN,' BLAMES HANDOUTS, 'NO ONE WANTS TO WORK'



Restaurants across the board have been suffering from labor shortages, among a variety of other impediments brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whether that's been minimum wage, or just market driving up hourly wages," said Jim D'Angelo, COO of Lou Malnati's Pizza, who rattled off a list of other factors that have contributed to recent hardship.



Among these factors is the cost related to an increase in packaging, with to-go orders seeing a hike since the beginning of the pandemic. He also noted that the prices for necessary ingredients such as oil, pork, and mozzarella have all increased as of late, further straining the business.



GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Now, restaurants like Lou Malnati's will also have to monitor the rising prices for wheat, Trimble pointed out.

