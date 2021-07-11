California restaurant posts ‘slow service sign,’ blames handouts, ‘no one wants to work’

A popular taco restaurant in Folsom, California, was forced to explain to customers that service could be a little slow due to "government and state handouts" that make it difficult to attract new workers.

The sign addresses loyal customers at Taco Loco, which CBS Sacramento describes as a popular restaurant in the city.

The sign reads: "Sadly, due to government and state handouts no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed. Please be patient with our staff that did choose to come to work today to serve you."

CHIPOTLE USING TIKTOK TO START ACCEPTING RESUMES

The restaurant did not immediately respond to a phone call from Fox News The owner of the restaurant did not speak to the CBS affiliate.

California fully reopened its economy on June 15 and did away with limits on capacity at restaurants, retail stores and other businesses. People are eager to return to sporting events and amusement parks and enjoy a meal out.

But instead of full dining rooms, many restaurants are being forced to cut operating hours or leave tables open.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The California Restaurant Association estimated as many as one-third of the state's restaurants would not make it through the pandemic. For those that survived, the employment gap is a "full-blown crisis," said Jot Condie, who heads the organization.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Akash Kapoor, the owner and founder of Curry Up Now recently told Fox Business that he "can’t wait" for the unemployment benefits to end, as they have inflicted a devastating blow to his business.

"We've got problems in about 70 percent of our restaurants, and it's getting worse," he pointed out.