Grady Trimble joined FOX Business Network (FBN) in 2019 and serves as a general assignment business reporter.

Based out of FBN’s Chicago bureau, Trimble covers the auto industry, agriculture and commodities market along with breaking news. Most recently, he reported from Detroit, Michigan, on the United Auto Workers’ continued strike against General Motors.

Previously, Trimble served as a general assignment correspondent at WTSP-TV, the CBS affiliate in Tampa, Florida. In his three years reporting there, Trimble covered national breaking news stories such as Hurricane Florence, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and the 2016 election.

Prior to WTSP, Trimble worked as a multimedia journalist for WLBZ-TV (NBC) in Bangor, Maine and later at WCSH-TV (NBC) in Portland, Maine. During his time at these stations, Trimble notably covered the 2016 New Hampshire primaries, the NFL/New England Patriots “Deflategate” controversy, and record breaking snow storms across the state.

A graduate of the University of North Florida, Trimble received his bachelor’s degree in communication in 2014. He got his start in journalism as student working at First Coast News WTLV/WJXX (NBC) in Jacksonville, Florida where he made his on-air debut at age 19.