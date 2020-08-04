Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Twinkies-flavored protein powder released by Bodybuilding.com

A Hostess CupCakes-flavored protein powder is also available

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

It turns out, you can bulk up on Twinkies -- or at least on their flavor.

Continue Reading Below

On Monday, Bodybuilding.com and Hostess Brands, LLC, which owns Twinkies, announced the release of two new snack-cake-flavored protein powders.

The powders, which are being launched under the new brand Remix Nutrition, come in Twinkies flavor and chocolate CupCakes flavor, according to the announcement.

POPEYES OFFERING NEW HOT HONEY CHICKEN SPECIAL FOR $5

"Bodybuilding.com is excited to exclusively offer these delicious and functional new products,” Gwen Bennett, Bodybuilding.com’s senior vice president of e-commerce, said in a statement.

“We are committed to helping people across the world achieve their fitness goals while still being able to enjoy the taste of their favorite treats,” Bennett added. “Who says you can't have your Hostess Chocolate CupCake and eat it too?"

CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES SUSTAINABLE PRODUCT LINE FEATURING AVOCADO-DYED APPAREL

A 2-pound container of the protein powders cost $29.99 and contains about 25 servings, according to Bodybuilding.com’s online store.

Bodybuilding.com released two Hostess-flavored protein powders this week -- Chocolate CupCakes and Twinkies. (Bodybuilding.com)

The powders have five types of protein including whey concentrate, milk protein isolate, whey isolate, micellar casein and egg white protein, the website said.

It also only includes one gram of sugar per serving -- which reportedly comes from the milk protein isolate -- but no added sugars, despite the sweet Twinkies and CupCakes tastes, according to the announcement.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But Twinkies and CupCakes aren’t the only Hostess snack cake flavors that will be available.

Hostess and Remix Nutrition are planning to launch other Hostess options, though the announcement did not specify which other flavors would be available or when they would be released.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TWNKHOSTESS BRANDS INC13.02+0.10+0.74%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS