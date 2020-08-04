Twinkies-flavored protein powder released by Bodybuilding.com

It turns out, you can bulk up on Twinkies -- or at least on their flavor.

On Monday, Bodybuilding.com and Hostess Brands, LLC, which owns Twinkies, announced the release of two new snack-cake-flavored protein powders.

The powders, which are being launched under the new brand Remix Nutrition, come in Twinkies flavor and chocolate CupCakes flavor, according to the announcement.

"Bodybuilding.com is excited to exclusively offer these delicious and functional new products,” Gwen Bennett, Bodybuilding.com’s senior vice president of e-commerce, said in a statement.

“We are committed to helping people across the world achieve their fitness goals while still being able to enjoy the taste of their favorite treats,” Bennett added. “Who says you can't have your Hostess Chocolate CupCake and eat it too?"

A 2-pound container of the protein powders cost $29.99 and contains about 25 servings, according to Bodybuilding.com’s online store.

The powders have five types of protein including whey concentrate, milk protein isolate, whey isolate, micellar casein and egg white protein, the website said.

It also only includes one gram of sugar per serving -- which reportedly comes from the milk protein isolate -- but no added sugars, despite the sweet Twinkies and CupCakes tastes, according to the announcement.

But Twinkies and CupCakes aren’t the only Hostess snack cake flavors that will be available.

Hostess and Remix Nutrition are planning to launch other Hostess options, though the announcement did not specify which other flavors would be available or when they would be released.

