Chipotle launches sustainable product line featuring avocado-dyed apparel

Chipotle is launching a line of sustainable products called the Chipotle Goods collection, which will feature apparel dyed with upcycled avocado pits from its restaurants.

"We know people are looking to celebrate their passion for Chipotle, and we set out to create a line of products with the same thoughtfulness, care, and attention to detail that we use in our kitchens," Chipotle chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. "With Chipotle Goods, our fans can get quality items that support sustainable agriculture and represent our mission of cultivating a better world."

The collection will offer branded unisex gear made with organic cotton and branded accessories, including:

Avocado dyed t-shirts, sweatshirts, and tote bags.

Custom Order T-shirts where fans can customize their go-to Chipotle order ingredient by ingredient.

Pocket and statement T-shirts.

Billboard and side-zip Long Sleeves.

Sweatshirts.

Jean Jackets.

Leggings.

Bomber Jacket.

Hats.

Foil Weekender and Gym Bag.

Reusable Chipotle Lunch Bag.

Baby Onesie.

Baby Blanket.

Phone Case.

Water Bottles.

Classic Tote.

Camisole.

Button-up Shirt.

Sock Sets.

According to the announcement, the line is focused on size inclusivity and gender-neutral pieces, featuring unisex sizing on most products.

The restaurant chain noted that it is one of the largest buyers of Global Organic Textile Standard cotton in the U.S., supporting organic cotton farmers since 2012.

Chipotle is also one of the largest restaurant purchasers of avocados and is left with nearly 300 million avocado pits a year in its restaurants. Each piece of the Chipotle Goods Line requires five avocado pits, which is equivalent to five orders of guacamole, depending on the season and size of the fruit.

Many items in the line are created by Chipotle's uniform partner, Loomstate, which says that purchasing apparel made with organic cotton will prevent the use of "a significant amount of synthetic pesticides." Loomstate estimates that, in 2019 alone, Chipotle's purchase of uniforms made with organic cotton prevented approximately 1.7 million pounds of synthetic pesticides from being used.

Starting Monday, Chipotle's 15 million Rewards members will be given an exclusive first look at the collection using a special password shared via email. The Chipotle Goods line will be available to the public beginning August 4.

The company will also team up with digital celebrities Avani Gregg (@avani), Natalie Mariduena (@natalinanoel), SpencerX (@iamspencerx), and DevonOnDeck (@devanondeck), who will host a special pop-up shop on popular resale site, Depop, on August 5. The digital stars will drop customized Chipotle Goods products on Depop throughout the day.

All profits from the collection will go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable.

