Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Popeyes offering new Hot Honey Chicken special for $5

Popeyes has a hot new meal deal

close
Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil on the state of restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic forces KFC to close dining rooms in Florida and its focus on plant-based meat.video

Popeyes parent: Monitoring supply chain regularly

Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil on the state of restaurants as the coronavirus pandemic forces KFC to close dining rooms in Florida and its focus on plant-based meat.

Who’s hungry?

Continue Reading Below

Popeyes is bringing the heat with a hot new meal deal as it debuts its Hot Honey Bone In Chicken.

Popeyes' new Hot Honey Bone In Chicken.  (Popeyes)

WAWA TO OPEN FIRST FREESTANDING DRIVE-THRU IN PENNSYLVANIA

A spokesperson for the chicken-centric chain confirmed the news to FOX Business on Tuesday morning.

“For the first time, Popeyes has introduced new Hot Honey Bone In Chicken,” the rep said. “For only $5, fried chicken lovers can get their hands on two pieces of Popeyes fan-favorite signature chicken drizzled with sweet and tangy hot honey sauce, a side of your choice and a biscuit.”

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
QSRRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.57.72+1.34+2.38%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Available for a limited time, the special can be ordered through the Popeyes app for contactless delivery and restaurant pick-up nationwide.

According to fast-food blog Chew Boom, the hot honey sauce first hit Popeyes menus in 2015 as a dipping sauce for the Wild Pepper Tenderloins. The condiment reportedly made a comeback a few years later, returning in 2017 and 2019 with the $5 Hot Honey Crunch Tenders box.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS