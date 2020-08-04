Popeyes offering new Hot Honey Chicken special for $5

Who’s hungry?

Popeyes is bringing the heat with a hot new meal deal as it debuts its Hot Honey Bone In Chicken.

A spokesperson for the chicken-centric chain confirmed the news to FOX Business on Tuesday morning.

“For the first time, Popeyes has introduced new Hot Honey Bone In Chicken,” the rep said. “For only $5, fried chicken lovers can get their hands on two pieces of Popeyes fan-favorite signature chicken drizzled with sweet and tangy hot honey sauce, a side of your choice and a biscuit.”

Available for a limited time, the special can be ordered through the Popeyes app for contactless delivery and restaurant pick-up nationwide.

According to fast-food blog Chew Boom, the hot honey sauce first hit Popeyes menus in 2015 as a dipping sauce for the Wild Pepper Tenderloins. The condiment reportedly made a comeback a few years later, returning in 2017 and 2019 with the $5 Hot Honey Crunch Tenders box.

