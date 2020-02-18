Some of the highest-paying jobs in the world are in business, tech and health care.

And with big brands like Amazon and SpaceX launching projects in machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as retailers like CVS getting more involved in medicine, emerging companies are listing some highly coveted jobs — and ones that pay big.

Researchers at job websites CareerAddict and Slice analyzed the average annual salaries in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Germany using data from PayScale.

Excluding gigs like movie star or athlete, not typically available to the average worker, here are the top 10 highest-paying jobs in the world, each touting an earning potential much higher than the Bureau of Labor Statistics-estimated $49,000 median annual income.

1. Anesthesiologist

U.S. salary potential: $410,000

U.K. salary potential: $275,000

Canada salary potential: $300,000

Germany salary potential: $300,000

2. Surgeon

U.S. salary potential: $396,000

U.K. salary potential: $220,000

Canada salary potential: $310,000

Germany salary potential: $248,000

3. Physician

U.S. salary potential: $235,000

U.K. salary potential: $167,000

Canada salary potential: $186,000

Germany salary potential: $120,000

4. Orthodontist

U.S. salary potential: $295,000

U.K. salary potential: $327,000

Canada salary potential: $157,000

Germany salary potential: $192,000

5. Dentist

U.S. salary potential: $225,000

U.K. salary potential: $135,000

Canada salary potential: $180,000

Germany salary potential: $120,000

6. Chief executive officer

U.S. salary potential: $430,000

U.K. salary potential: $295,000

Canada salary potential: $250,000

Germany salary potential: $390,000

7. Engineering manager

U.S. salary potential: $156,000

U.K. salary potential: $136,000

Canada salary potential: $190,000

Germany salary potential: $173,000

8. IT systems manager

U.S. salary potential: $133,000

U.K. salary potential: $78,000

Canada salary potential: $94,000

Germany salary potential: $98,000

9. Corporate lawyer

U.S. salary potential: $195,000

U.K. salary potential: $160,000

Canada salary potential: $130,000

Germany salary potential: $190,000

10. Marketing manager

U.S. salary potential: $102,000

U.K. salary potential: $73,000

Canada salary potential: $70,000

Germany salary potential: $115,000

The salary estimates can vary depending on the business and the specific company and most of the jobs listed require higher levels of education.

Four years of medical school in the United States, for example, cost about $250,000 at public universities and $330,180 at private universities, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Four years of graduate school, by comparison, runs between $30,000 and $120,000.

