New Hampshire's top employers
Jobs will be top-of-mind for voters come Election Day
The New Hampshire primaries are underway Tuesday as a shrinking field of Democratic candidates battles to decide who will run against President Donald Trump in November.
Continue Reading Below
The marquee day comes just after the president held a rally in the Granite State Monday — his first after his impeachment acquittal. Trump touted the strong economy and job growth.
Since Trump has taken office, the economy added more than 6 million jobs and the average unemployment rate is at its lowest in 50 years. In New Hampshire, specifically, the unemployment rate stands at 2.6 percent, lower than the 3.6 percent national average.
And workers in the state, which Trump narrowly lost in 2016, have seen steady wage growth since, according to a report from the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute.
To pinpoint New Hampshire’s biggest employers, career website Zippia looked at more than 250,000 companies across the country and narrowed the list down to the brands headquartered in the state that have the highest number of current employees.
Here are the top 10:
1. C&S Wholesale Grocers
C&S Wholesale Grocers provides wholesale distribution of food and groceries.
No. of employees: 17,000
City: Keene
2. Keene State College
Keene State is a public liberal arts college.
No. of employees: 5,749
City: Keene
3. Timberland
Timberland is a major boots, shoes, clothing and accessories retailer.
No. of employees: 5,600
City: Stratham
4. University of New Hampshire
The University of New Hampshire is a public research university.
No. of employees: 5,430
City: Durham
5. Standex International
Standex manufactures of food-service equipment, electronics and hydraulics.
No. of employees: 5,400
City: Salem
6. Dartmouth College
Dartmouth is a private Ivy League research university.
No. of employees: 4,950
City: Hanover
7. MTS Inc.
MTS supplies recorded music for Tower Records among other brands.
No. of employees: 4,463
City: Stratham
HOW TRUMP'S BOOMING JOBS MARKET BOOSTS HIS 2020 CHANCES
8. Albany International
Albany provides industrial goods to companies across the United States.
No. of employees: 4,400
City: Rochester
SUBWAY’S MASSIVE HQ LAYOFFS SPARK CITY TO LAUNCH JOB FAIR
9. C&S Careers
C&S places job seekers with employers.
No. of employees: 3,140
City: Keene
CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO
10. Anvil International
Anvil manufactures piping connections and support systems.
No. of employees: 3,130
City: Exeter