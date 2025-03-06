Taco Bell details upcoming new menu items

Taco Bell on Wednesday detailed what menu items fans will see appear on menus this year.

The insight into the Yum! Brands-owned fast-food chain’s 2025 food roadmap came Wednesday as Taco Bell hosted its wide-ranging "Live Más" event.

Taco Bell noted in a press release that the new items will arrive "at participating U.S. locations for a limited time only (where applicable), while supplies last."

Decades Menu

The company said it has another "Decades Menu" of Taco Bell items that were popular in the early 2000s and 2010s in the works. Taco Bell previously launched a "Decades Menu" focused on the ‘60s, ‘70s, ’80s and ’90s for a limited time in the fall.

Grilled Cheese Burrito with Shredded Beef

Taco Bell will offer a shredded-beef version of its popular grilled-cheese burrito, it said.

Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupa

The chain said this will have "cheddar baked into the shell, a layer of crispy cheese toasted on the outside for the perfect crunch, and a brand-new Chile Lime Crema Sauce that brings a punch of flavor."

Crispy Chicken

According to Taco Bell, fans can expect to see a reappearance from the crispy chicken nuggets that the chain sold late last year. Those nuggets were "marinated in a zesty jalapeno buttermilk flavor and breaded with a blend of breadcrumbs and crunchy tortilla chips."

It has crispy chicken burritos and tacos in the pipeline for the U.S. and Canada as well.

Mike’s Hot Honey Diablo Sauce

The chain has plans to release a twist on its Diablo sauce through a collaboration with Mike’s Hot Honey. It will launch alongside the crispy chicken nuggets, according to Taco Bell.

Flamin’ Hot Burrito

Taco Bell said this upcoming burrito will contain "nacho cheese sauce, Flamin’ Hot Fritos, reduced-fat sour cream, seasoned beef and NEW Flamin’ Hot Rice."

Rolled Poblano Quesadilla

The rolled poblano quesadilla will pair either steak or slow-roasted chicken with poblano peppers, the chain said.

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight

Taco Bell said fans can expect "passion fruit flavor combined with the familiar tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast" with the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight drink.

Quesocrisp Taco

The quesocrisp taco’s shell will consist of crispy cheese, according to the chain.

Taco Bell also revealed plans to give customers who customize their orders the "opportunity to influence" its offerings. They will be able to do so through a feature on its app called "Fan Style" that will let them share how they tweak their orders with others, the chain said.

As part of the chain’s list of 2025 menu releases, Taco Bell touted a handful that have already happened.

In mid-January, the chain rolled out a new Classic Luxe Cravings Box, Supreme Luxe Cravings Box and a Discovery Luxe Cravings Box. They cost $5, $7 and $9, respectively.

Taco Bell’s limited-time Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu debuted in the U.S. in late February. It "takes the premium, slow-roasted chicken fans love and dials up the spice" with Caliente Sauce, the chain said. Canada will get the spicy version of the Cantina Chicken menu this year, too.

Fans also recently saw steak and queso crunchwrap sliders hit Taco Bell menus. That item, which launched late last month, consists of two "perfectly portable sliders" made with "grilled marinated steak, creamy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and a mini tostada," according to the chain.

February was also when Taco Bell’s limited-time Milk Bar Birthday Cake Churros debuted in the U.S. and Canada.

Taco Bell brought in $930 million during the fourth quarter, according to Yum! Brands. In the three-month period, the chain also notched a 4% increase in same-store sales.

"Taco Bell’s consistent market outperformance, innovative product pipeline and strategic value positioning set the stage for continued strong growth in 2025," Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said in February.

The chain had nearly 8,760 restaurants around the world at the end of the quarter.