The story of Taco Bell: How former Marine created fast-food chain with Mexican-inspired menu

Every big business had to start somewhere. The story of Taco Bell is one of humble beginnings. Since its start, the restaurant has steadily evolved into one of the world's largest food chains.

Taco Bell was started by a man named Glen Bell (thus the Bell in Taco Bell). Bell was a former Marine who served during World War II before being honorably discharged in 1946, according to the Taco Bell website.

Before Taco Bell, the founder served up tacos, hamburgers and hot dogs at his Bell's Hamburgers stand in California.

In 1954, Bell moved from one food to the other, with the opening of his first taco stand, Taco Tia. At the time, you could get a taco from Taco Tia for just 19 cents. Today, the cheapest snack you can purchase off the Taco Bell value menu is a cheesy roll up for $1. Other items on the menu, like a soft taco or burrito, will cost you a dollar more than in 1954.

Tacos were invented far before Bell began to sell them, but he is often credited with popularizing the crunchy taco, which helped Bell stand out among his competitors.

It was 1962 when the very first Taco Bell was opened in Downey, California. From here, business really started to take off. In 1964, Taco Bell had its first franchisee. A retired LA police officer named Kermit Becky opened a restaurant in Torrance, California, according to the Taco Bell website.

In 1967, Taco Bell continued to grow with its 100th store opening in Anaheim, California. Just a few years later, there were already 325 locations.

Through the years, Taco Bell has stayed true to its roots with classic tacos and burritos, while always adding new items to the menu that consumers love, like the Crunchwrap Supreme, Mexican pizza, cheesy gordita crunch and Doritos locos tacos.

The most successful product launch in Taco Bell history was the release of their nacho fries in 2018, according to the company's website, which have remained on the menu since.

The drinks and desserts at Taco Bell are also favored, like the Mountain Dew Baja Blast that has been part of the menu since 2004, and the cinnamon delights and cinnamon twists.

Today, there are more than 7,000 Taco Bell locations around the world. California, where the Mexican-inspired restaurant got its start, has more locations than any other state.