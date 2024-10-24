Taco Bell gets nostalgic with limited-time 'Decades Menu'

Taco Bell is rolling out a limited-time "Decades Menu" across the U.S. later in the month.

The menu will offer customers a throwback to the first five decades of the Mexican-inspired fast-food chain’s history with its four savory items and one sweet treat, Taco Bell said Thursday.

According to the Yum! Brands-owned brand, the "Decades Menu" will have the Tostada, Green Sauce Burrito, Meximelt, Gordita Supreme and Caramel Apple Empanada on it, all of which experienced major popularity when they were on the menu in past decades.

The savory items will appear on the limited-time menu at the end of the month, with the Caramel Apple Empanada slated to do so three weeks later, on Nov. 21, Taco Bell said.

THE STORY OF TACO BELL: HOW FORMER MARINE CREATED FAST-FOOD CHAIN WITH MEXICAN-INSPIRED MENU

Each of the five "Decades Menu" items will have a price tag below $3.

Taco Bell said the limited-time "nostalgic menu" is meant to "unite generations of fans who fondly remember these menu items with a new era of fans who have yet to experience" them.

The brand had previously indicated in mid-August that a nationwide rollout of the Tostada, Green Sauce Burrito, Meximelt, Gordita Supreme and Caramel Apple Empanada was potentially coming. At the time, the menu was undergoing market testing in three Southern California cities: Irvine, Brea and Fullerton.

When the "Decades Menu" debuts nationwide, participating U.S. restaurants will sell its items "while supplies last," Taco Bell said. The brand has over 7,400 locations across America.

TACO BELL TO DROP BREAKFAST AT SOME RESTAURANTS

Taco Bell said customers will also see the Gordita Supreme in a version of its $7 "Luxe Cravings Box" for a "limited time." The other items in that box will include a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce and a medium fountain drink, per its announcement

The brand first started selling $7 "Luxe Cravings Boxes" for a limited time over the summer amid a slew of fast-food companies debuting value meal deals of their own geared toward fast-food eaters that were feeling the squeeze of inflation on their wallets.

TACO BELL ENTERS FAST-FOOD WARS WITH NEW VALUE MEAL DEAL: WHAT IT COSTS AND WHAT YOU'LL GET

Taco Bell parent Yum! Brands, which also owns KFC, Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill, said earlier this week it plans to release its third-quarter financial results in early November.

As of Thursday afternoon, shares of Yum! have seen a more than 3% increase since the start of the year.