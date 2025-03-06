Taco Bell shows off AI 'coach' following massive digital tech investment

It was a big week for Yum Brands' Taco Bell as executives from the fast-food giant held its annual Live Más LIVE event in New York City, showcased new labor-saving technology, and announced an investment of $1 billion into digital and technology.

Yum and Taco Bell executives showed off their "Byte by Yum" artificial intelligence (AI) tools "that will enable KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill restaurants across the world to delight customers, streamline operations and empower teams," the company said in a press release.

To demonstrate its current and planned use of AI technology, Chief Operating Officer Jason Kidd showed Wall Street analysts a video skit with a restaurant manager talking to a human character playing the role of an AI assistant, which Yum calls Byte AI Restaurant Coach, Reuters reported.

"I noticed Brad hasn't clocked in yet for his shift, and you're heading into your last shift crew for the night," an actor playing the AI assistant says, addressing the Taco Bell manager.

"Maybe he's out sick. Don't worry if he is. I can work the drive-thru," the AI character tells the manager.

About 500 Taco Bell U.S. locations have AI voice technology to take drive-thru orders, according to a slide that the executives showed following this week's skit. That is up from the roughly 100 locations that Yum cited in July 2024.

"Across KFC globally, Byte by Yum!'s AI restaurant coach is widely scaled and enables operational consistency and restaurant manager efficiency," Yum said in a February statement.

Byte by Yum, according to the company, "includes online and mobile app ordering, point of sale, kitchen and delivery optimization, menu management, inventory and labor management, and team member tools," and is led by Joe Park, chief digital and technology officer.

Yum says 25,000 restaurants globally are already using "at least one Byte by Yum product."

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for comment.

"Coming off a hot 2024, Taco Bell’s outstanding performance is carrying into the first quarter, with U.S. same-store sales projected to increase 8% in Q1 2025 as crave-worthy new product offerings have helped accelerate momentum and boost traffic," Taco Bell said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reuters contributed to this report.