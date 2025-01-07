New fast food value deals are coming in 2025

The new year has only been underway for just over a week, and fast-food companies have been busy bolstering their value offerings for customers.

Several big-name chains have already added or announced deals meant to appeal to fast-food eaters looking for value.

Wendy’s brought a limited-time "2 for $7" deal to its app. It revealed the offer, which can be found in the "Meal Deals" section, on Monday.

Under the deal, customers can make two different selections from Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Classic Chicken Sandwich, Dave’s Single and 10-piece Chicken Nuggets or "stack two" of one of those items, according to the company.

There are 16 combinations available as part of the deal. It will run until March 2.

Meanwhile, Burger King has new $5 Duo and $7 Trio deals.

When guests order the $5 Due value meal, they can order any two of menu items including the Whopper Junior, Original Chicken Sandwich, Bacon Cheeseburger, Medium Fries, 8-piece Chicken Fries or a medium soft drink, according to the chain. For the $7 Trio, they can select three.

Those Burger King deals are slated to last until March 3, per the company.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell said Tuesday it plans on "stepping up its unmatched value offers" through new $5, $7 and $9 Luxe Cravings Boxes. They will debut Jan. 16 and stay on its menu "through early June," according to a press release.

The $5 Classic Luxe Cravings Box will contain a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists and a medium fountain drink. The upcoming $7 Supreme Luxe Craving Box will have a Chicken Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce paired with a medium drink, Yum! Brands-owned Taco Bell said.

For the $9 Discovery Luxe Cravings Box, Taco Bell eaters can expect Doritos Locos Tacos, a Crunchy Taco, Cinnamon Twists, a medium fountain drink and "one of Taco Bell’s most recent menu item innovation[s] (rotating regularly)," according to the company.

Other chains – McDonald’s and Subway – have also recently introduced value offerings of their own in the New Year.

McDonald’s "McValue" menu officially went live Tuesday. A new "Buy One, Add One for $1" deal and its existing "$5 Meal Deal" are both on it, according to the company.

For the breakfast version of "Buy One, Add One for $1," four menu items – the Sausage McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit, Sausage Burrito and Hashbrowns – are eligible. Meanwhile McDonald’s offers the six-piece Chicken McNuggets, Double Cheeseburger, McChicken and small fries as options for it at lunch and dinner.

The $5 Meal Deal will stay on the "McValue" menu through the summer, McDonald’s said.

The chain originally detailed its plans for the value platform and the latest extension of the $5 Meal Deal about a month and a half ago.

At Subway, customers saw the sandwich chain debut its limited-time "Meal of the Day."

The company said its "Meal of the Day" offers a "different Subway favorite" every day of the week, such as a Cold Cut Combo on Monday, Meatball Marina on Wednesday and Tuna on Friday. It pairs each sandwich with a small fountain drink and either two cookies or a bag of chips.

The "Meal of the Day" costs $6.99 for a six-inch sub, according to Subway. For a footlong, the price tag is $3 more.

The 2025 low-cost offerings come after a flurry of chains rolled out value offerings last year geared toward consumers who were feeling the squeeze on their wallets and had pulled back on visiting fast-food restaurants.

Fast-food chains have been contending with inflation-impacted consumers in recent quarters.

"On our last call, we shared that the QSR sector had meaningfully slowed in many of our markets with industry traffic declined in several major markets, and that consumers, especially those in the low-income category, were choosing to eat at home more often. This trend continued in the third quarter," McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in late October, for instance.



