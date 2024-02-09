Super Bowl wagering to cross $23 billion and includes Taylor Swift bets

Americans will make $23.1 billion in bets on the Super Bowl this year, an American Gaming Association (AGA) survey found. Some of those wagers may even involve pop star Taylor Swift.

The spending on bets, the AGA said, is expected to be fueled by 67.8 million American adults and represents a year-over-year jump of 44%.

About 42.7 million Americans are looking to do traditional bets on the big Sunday matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, whether that be online, at a physical sportsbook or with a bookie, according to the AGA.

Meanwhile, the industry group said that over 36.5 million intend to engage in more casual bets and play the odds with friends, in a pool or as part of a Squares competition.

Some wagers related to Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend Travis Kelce plays tight end for the Chiefs, have cropped up as casual proposition bets among NFL fans.

They vary from whether she’ll come to the game to how many instances the network may air her on the broadcast to whether she’ll get an on-field proposal from Kelce, according to reports.

Internationally-based sportsbooks, which have more flexibility with non-game prop bets compared to more restricted U.S. ones, have also created bets centered on Swift.

FanDuel CEO Amy Howe told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday morning that the "Swift effect" on betting "has been real."

"You know, since she’s been on the scene, player prop bets on Travis Kelce have doubled in volume," she said. "But it’s also actually brought a number of new women and recreational users to the platform, which has been really exciting."

For the teams going head-to-head Sunday, slightly more Americans (47%) will put their money on the Kansas City Chiefs coming out on top, according to the AGA. The 49ers will get 44%.

On top of betting, some Americans will splash out on things like food and drinks, team apparel and decorations for the big game.

The total amount Super Bowl watchers will spend this year will come in at $17.3 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. That marks an $800 million increase from 2023.

Four in five people with plans to tune into the Super Bowl will buy food and beverages, the NRF found.