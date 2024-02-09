Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl wagering to cross $23 billion and includes Taylor Swift bets

Super Bowl wagering will increase 44% over last year

Taylor Swift’s NFL presence is ‘great for the sport’: Derek Wolfe

Former NFL player Derek Wolfe discusses the expected betting boom for Super Bowl LVIII and shares his perspective on the Taylor Swift mania in the NFL.

Americans will make $23.1 billion in bets on the Super Bowl this year, an American Gaming Association (AGA) survey found. Some of those wagers may even involve pop star Taylor Swift.

The spending on bets, the AGA said, is expected to be fueled by 67.8 million American adults and represents a year-over-year jump of 44%. 

About 42.7 million Americans are looking to do traditional bets on the big Sunday matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, whether that be online, at a physical sportsbook or with a bookie, according to the AGA.

Stadium holding Super Bowl

An image of the Lombardi Trophy, team logos and signage for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 1, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (Ph (Ethan Miller/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the industry group said that over 36.5 million intend to engage in more casual bets and play the odds with friends, in a pool or as part of a Squares competition. 

Some wagers related to Taylor Swift, whose boyfriend Travis Kelce plays tight end for the Chiefs, have cropped up as casual proposition bets among NFL fans. 

They vary from whether she’ll come to the game to how many instances the network may air her on the broadcast to whether she’ll get an on-field proposal from Kelce, according to reports.

Internationally-based sportsbooks, which have more flexibility with non-game prop bets compared to more restricted U.S. ones, have also created bets centered on Swift. 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift together

Taylor Swift is a "fantastic" presence for the NFL, 49ers President Al Guido said on "Varney & Co." (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images / Getty Images)

FanDuel CEO Amy Howe told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday morning that the "Swift effect" on betting "has been real."

"You know, since she’s been on the scene, player prop bets on Travis Kelce have doubled in volume," she said. "But it’s also actually brought a number of new women and recreational users to the platform, which has been really exciting."

For the teams going head-to-head Sunday, slightly more Americans (47%) will put their money on the Kansas City Chiefs coming out on top, according to the AGA. The 49ers will get 44%. 

Super Bowl LVIII - Team Arrivals

The Kansas City Chiefs' plane arrives for Super Bowl LVIII at the Harry Reid International Airport on February 4, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV. Super Bowl LVIII will be played there between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11t ( Perry Knotts/Getty Images / Getty Images)

On top of betting, some Americans will splash out on things like food and drinks, team apparel and decorations for the big game.

The total amount Super Bowl watchers will spend this year will come in at $17.3 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. That marks an $800 million increase from 2023.

Four in five people with plans to tune into the Super Bowl will buy food and beverages, the NRF found.