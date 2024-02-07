Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers: Who owns the Super Bowl LVIII teams?

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are preparing to hit the field for the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday evening.

Super Bowl Sunday will be a big day for the respective owners. The Chiefs and the 49ers previously competed against each other for the championship title in 2020, with Kansas City coming out on top.

Owners

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers belong to an ownership group, according to the team's website.

Denise DeBartolo York, John York and son Jed York hold an over 90% stake in the team, according to Forbes. Jed has over a dozen years as the team’s CEO under his belt.

The family’s personal fortune reportedly stands at about $5.8 billion.

The team came under DeBartolo ownership with Eddie DeBartolo Sr.'s purchase of the team in 1977, the team said on its website. Denise’s brother, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., owned the team for over two decades.

There are also three minority owners of the 49ers. They include real estate titan John M. Sobrato, Causeway Media Partners co-founder Mark Wan and former tech CFO Gideon Yu, according to the team.

Kansas City Chiefs

Another billionaire family has ownership of the Chiefs — the four adult children of founder Lamar Hunt.

One of Lamar’s three sons, Clark Hunt, holds the positions of chairman and CEO of the Chiefs. His tenure as the team’s CEO started in 2010.

In late January, after the Chiefs clinched their spot in the Super Bowl, Clark’s daughter Gracie wrote on Instagram she was "overwhelmed & overjoyed that we’re going back to the SUPER BOWL." She also said the win "was for Mimi Norma."

Norma Hunt, who passed away in 2023, was often described as the matriarch of the Chiefs and "First Lady of Football."

Fans are also gearing up

The teams and the owners are not the only ones gearing up for the Big Game. People around the country are too.

Some 200.5 million American adults have plans to turn on TVs to catch the Super Bowl this year, whether it be for the sport itself, the commercials or other reasons, according to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation.

Super Bowl watchers will drop $17.3 billion on things related to the game, the NRF also projected.

The Big Game is also expected to be a popular time for betting, with the American Gaming Association forecasting $23.1 billion worth of wagers. Those will come from 67.8 million bettors in the U.S., according to the group.