DraftKings, FanDuel CEOs talk Super Bowl 2024, future of sports betting

While football fans get their wallets ready for a potentially record-breaking Super Bowl championship, two of the top CEOs who oversee sports betting platforms have placed their gaming predictions.

"It's just continued growth of the category," DraftKing CEO Jason Robins said on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday. "There are several new states this year, including Massachusetts, Ohio, Kentucky, Maine, several others that did not have access to betting in the legal, online sports book last Super Bowl."

"Every year we set new records, and this year certainly isn't going to disappoint," FanDuel CEO Amy Howe told FOX News’ Dana Perino on "America’s Newsroom."

A record 67.8 million Americans are expected to bet on Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, a 35% increase from the previous year, according to the American Gaming Association.

Bettors reportedly plan to wager an estimated $23.1 billion on the big game, the Association also said, up from $16 billion in 2023.

"Everything's just growing really fast right now," Robins said. "Lots of new customers coming in and lots of good organic growth."

"It's going to be a phenomenal match-up," Howe added. "This is a great opportunity for anyone who hasn't had an opportunity to place a bet. FanDuel has over 600 pre-live markets. So there's literally something for everyone. And as you can, imagine there's a lot of excitement around some of the player props, Travis Kelce, Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, you name it."

FanDuel’s CEO spotlighted prop bets, which Robins touted as the "future" of sports betting. These types of bets include whether halftime show performer Reba McEntire will wear white boots, the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning coach, the coin toss result and whether Travis Kelce proposes to superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"I think there's so much more room there. That's always been something associated with the Super Bowl," the DraftKings CEO said. "That's the kind of stuff I really see in the future, I do. Right now, you can bet on the coin toss, you can bet on the color that Gatorade will be when they dump it on the winning coach's head. In Ontario, you can bet on the national anthem length."

"And I think that's just a big part of the Super Bowl. It's a very casual event. Everybody watches," he continued. "They're just fun things for anybody who's watching the game to throw in alongside. And that's always kind of been a thing with the Super Bowl, are these fun little prop bets."

Per DraftKings’ playbook, the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to win the 2024 Super Bowl at -120 odds, making the Kansas City Chiefs a two-point underdog.