America's favorite Super Bowl snacks, according to Instacart data

See what Americans crave ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII is taking place this Sunday, Feb. 11, which means snacks are on the horizon.

Ahead of game day, Instacart shared snacking data in its "Snacktime Report," which uses Instacart's purchase data to uncover America’s favorite Super Bowl snacks and beverages. The online grocery delivery and pick-up service also leaned on consumer survey insights from The Harris Poll.

"Our look into the nation’s shopping carts during the week leading up to the Big Game reveals the true snack MVPs: from tortilla chips being the No. 1 food sold for the Big Game accompanied by lots of rich dips, to the zesty kick of hot wing fixings," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart trends expert, told FOX Business. 

"Americans also snag cozy favorites like chili and the ingredients for favorites like buffalo chicken dip while also ensuring there are easy-to-grab crowd pleasers like pretzels, gooey mozzarella sticks, and pistachios," she added.

Instacart Chip Showdown

Chip Shape Showdown: What tortilla chip shape is the most proffered among Americans for the Big Game? (Instacart / Fox News)

Though tortilla chips cinched the coveted number one spot, the top five were rounded out with Cola, cheese blend, salsa and pretzels, respectively.  

The top 20 categories were established by finding foods that were in the highest share of carts during the week ending Feb. 12, 2023, compared to the rest of the year.

Can you guess the most popular Super Bowl snacks that people buy? Instacart reveals what treats Americans want to get their hands on, according to the company's data. (iStock / iStock)

Below, check out the categories that peaked during the week of Super Bowl Sunday last year. 

Top 20 Categories Instacart

Instacart determined the top 20 food categories by finding the categories that were in the highest share of carts during the week ending on Feb. 12, 2023 compared to the rest of the year. The categories were then ranked by the share of carts that the (Instacart / Fox News)

Along with these findings, Instacart’s "Snacktime Report" dove into the favorite type of tortilla chip (per the Harris Poll, 58% of survey participants say scoop-style tortilla chips reign supreme).

Instacart's report also revealed the top dip in every state in America and the most popular Buffalo sauce pairings (apparently, Americans love their ranch dressing).

The Big Game Snack Instacart

Instacart has revealed the top snacks that Americans can't help but go back for during the big game, according to the company's data. (Instacart / Fox News)

Instacart also revealed the top 10 alcoholic beverages purchased from Feb. 5, 2023, to Feb. 12, 2023.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.