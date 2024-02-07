America's favorite Super Bowl snacks, according to Instacart data

Super Bowl LVIII is taking place this Sunday, Feb. 11, which means snacks are on the horizon.

Ahead of game day, Instacart shared snacking data in its "Snacktime Report," which uses Instacart's purchase data to uncover America’s favorite Super Bowl snacks and beverages. The online grocery delivery and pick-up service also leaned on consumer survey insights from The Harris Poll.

"Our look into the nation’s shopping carts during the week leading up to the Big Game reveals the true snack MVPs: from tortilla chips being the No. 1 food sold for the Big Game accompanied by lots of rich dips, to the zesty kick of hot wing fixings," Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart trends expert, told FOX Business.

"Americans also snag cozy favorites like chili and the ingredients for favorites like buffalo chicken dip while also ensuring there are easy-to-grab crowd pleasers like pretzels, gooey mozzarella sticks, and pistachios," she added.

Though tortilla chips cinched the coveted number one spot, the top five were rounded out with Cola, cheese blend, salsa and pretzels, respectively.

The top 20 categories were established by finding foods that were in the highest share of carts during the week ending Feb. 12, 2023, compared to the rest of the year.

Below, check out the categories that peaked during the week of Super Bowl Sunday last year.

Along with these findings, Instacart’s "Snacktime Report" dove into the favorite type of tortilla chip (per the Harris Poll, 58% of survey participants say scoop-style tortilla chips reign supreme).

Instacart's report also revealed the top dip in every state in America and the most popular Buffalo sauce pairings (apparently, Americans love their ranch dressing).

Instacart also revealed the top 10 alcoholic beverages purchased from Feb. 5, 2023, to Feb. 12, 2023.

For more information, visit Instacart.com.