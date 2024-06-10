Stellantis recalls over 200K SUVs, trucks due to stability control issues

Stellantis is recalling over 200,000 SUVs and trucks due to a software malfunction that could impact the electronic stability control system.

As a result of the malfunction, the anti-lock brake system (ABS) control module in certain 2022 Dodge Durango and Ram 2500 and 3500 vehicles "may disable the electronic stability control system," and increase the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The vehicles fail to comply with federal safety standards, the auto regulator said.

Stellantis told FOX Business that a routine review of customer feedback prompted the investigation that discovered some "2022 MY Ram heavy duty trucks and 2022 MY Dodge Durango vehicles may be equipped with anti-Lock Braking System module software that could inadvertently disable the Electronic Stability Control system."

Owners of affected vehicles may notice the ABS malfunction indicator lamp is illuminated when the car is turned on.

Dealers are going to update the ABS control module software for free, NHTSA said.

Letters to owners who are impacted by the recall will be mailed out by July 26, though car owners can contact customer service for more information. The recall number is 55B.

The company said it's unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the cars. Still, the automaker urges customers to follow the instructions on their recall notices.

In 2007, the auto regulator mandated that all passenger cars, multipurpose passenger vehicles, trucks and buses with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,000 pounds or less must be equipped with electronic stability control systems to reduce the serious risk of rollover crashes.

These systems use automatic computer-controlled braking of individual wheels that is used to assist the driver in maintaining control in critical driving situations where the vehicle is beginning to lose directional stability at the rear wheels.

Vehicles had to have the system by 2011, barring some exceptions.