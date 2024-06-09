Kia recalls 460K Telluride SUVs over fire risk; urges owners to 'park outside'

Kia America is recalling more than 450,000 Telluride vehicles due to an issue that could cause the SUV to catch fire while parked or on the move.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall on its website on Friday. It involves 462,869 2020-2024 Telluride SUVs.

Kia also advised owners of the affected vehicles to park their Tellurides outside and away from structures and other vehicles until the recall repair is completed.

The issue is with the front power-seat motor, which could overheat if the power-seat slide knob is stuck. When the motor overheats, it could result in a fire and increase the risk of injury.

KIA RECALLS OVER 427 VEHICLES THAT COULD ROLL AWAY WHILE IN PARK

Kia told Fox News Digital there has been one localized underseat fire and six localized melting of a power-seat motor, though no crashes, injuries or fatalities have happened because of the issue.

Dealers will install a bracket for the power-seat switchback covers on recalled vehicles and replace the seat slide knobs free of charge.

Notices will begin going out to drivers of affected vehicles beginning on July 30.

MORE THAN 3.7M CARS ON ROAD HAVE 'PARK OUTSIDE' RECALLS, CARFAX SAYS

Included with the notice will be instructions to take the vehicle to a Kia dealer. Anyone with questions can call Kia's Customer Car Care Center at 800-333-4542 or their local Kia dealer.

This marks the latest in a growing list of recalls across the auto industry. It comes just months after Kia recalled more than 427,000 Telluride vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2023, as well as some 2024 models, because of the potential the cars could move while in park.

NHTSA warned that the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft on the vehicles "may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Over time, the "partial engagement can cause damage to the intermediate shaft splines," which could "result in unintended vehicle movement while in park if the parking brake is not engaged," according to NHTSA.

FOX Business’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.