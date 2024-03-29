Expand / Collapse search
Kia recalls over 427K vehicles that could roll away while in park

Kia recently recalled over 48K vehicles for damaged charging units

Automotive expert Mike Caudill provides insight on electric vehicles and used cars on 'The Bottom Line.' video

Starting price for cars is $48,000: Mike Caudill

Automotive expert Mike Caudill provides insight on electric vehicles and used cars on 'The Bottom Line.'

Kia is recalling more than 427,000 vehicles in the U.S. that have the potential to move while they are in park. 

The warning, posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, covers all Telluride vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2023 as well as some 2024 models. 

NHTSA warned that the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft on the vehicles "may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier." 

MORE THAN 3.7M CARS ON THE ROAD HAVE 'PARK OUTSIDE' RECALLS, CARFAX SAYS

The 2022 Kia Telluride.

The 2022 Kia Telluride. (Kia / Fox News)

Over time, the "partial engagement can cause damage to the intermediate shaft splines" which could "result in unintended vehicle movement while in park if the parking brake is not engaged," according to NHTSA.  

GM RECALLING 820,000 PICKUP TRUCKS OVER TAILGATE ISSUE

The recall was initiated following a "review of vehicle and supplier production records," according to regulators. 

The 2022 Kia Telluride

The 2022 Kia Telluride is displayed at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on Nov. 18, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Customers who are looking for information about their specific vehicle will be referred to Kia’s Customer Care Center or a Kia dealer. 

This marks the latest in a growing list of recalls across the auto industry. It comes shortly after Kia America recalled 48,232 vehicles, alongside Hyundai, for damaged charging units.  

FOX Business reached out to Kia for comment on the latest recall.