Kia recalls over 427K vehicles that could roll away while in park

Kia is recalling more than 427,000 vehicles in the U.S. that have the potential to move while they are in park.

The warning, posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, covers all Telluride vehicles manufactured between 2020 and 2023 as well as some 2024 models.

NHTSA warned that the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft on the vehicles "may not be fully engaged due to suspected improper assembly by the supplier."

Over time, the "partial engagement can cause damage to the intermediate shaft splines" which could "result in unintended vehicle movement while in park if the parking brake is not engaged," according to NHTSA.

The recall was initiated following a "review of vehicle and supplier production records," according to regulators.

Customers who are looking for information about their specific vehicle will be referred to Kia’s Customer Care Center or a Kia dealer.

This marks the latest in a growing list of recalls across the auto industry. It comes shortly after Kia America recalled 48,232 vehicles, alongside Hyundai, for damaged charging units.

FOX Business reached out to Kia for comment on the latest recall.