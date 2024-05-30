See it: Porsche unveils new 911 hybrid

German automaker Porsche on Tuesday unveiled the new 911 Carrera GTS which is the first street-legal 911 that uses a hybrid powertrain.

The hybrid sports car features a lightweight T-Hybrid system that features a newly-developed electric exhaust gas turbocharger, which was designed based on knowledge from motor racing.

The integrated electric motor, which is between the compressor and turbine wheel, brings the turbocharger up to speed instantaneously and builds up boost pressure, while also functioning as a generator that can yield up to 11 kW of power that's extracted from the exhaust gas flow.

"We developed and tested a wide variety of ideas and approaches to arrive at the hybrid system that would suit the 911 perfectly," Frank Moser, Porsche vice president of model lines 911 and 718, said in a statement. "The result is a unique drive that fits into the overall concept of the 911 and significantly enhances its performance."

Its boxer engine delivers 485 horsepower even without electrical assistance. In total, the system's output is 541 horsepower – 61 horsepower compared to its predecessor, which allows it to beat its predecessor to 100 kilometers per hour.

"The efficient performance hybrid achieves highly dynamic driving characteristics while at the same time reducing CO2 emissions with significantly less extra weight compared to plug-in hybrid vehicles," Porsche wrote in the announcement.

The new 911 includes a fully digital instrument cluster for the first time ever. The company says the 12.6-inch display can be extensively customized and offers up to seven views, including an exclusive Classic display that's inspired by Porsche's traditional five-tube dial design with a central tachometer.

It also features a high-resolution 10.9-inch central display that's used to operate the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, which includes new connectivity features. A QR code simplifies the process of logging-on to the PCM with Porsche ID.

Apple CarPlay is more deeply integrated into the upgraded 911 and gives users the option of displaying information in the instrument cluster and enables the operation of vehicle functions in the Apple ecosystem, such as the Siri voice assistant.

Apps like Spotify and Apple Music can also be used as native apps in the PCM without having to connect a smartphone.

"Our product portfolio is younger than ever and highly attractive," CEO Oliver Blume said in a statement. "It offers our customers even more customization options and exclusive experiences."

The 911 Carrera is available for order now, both as a Coupe and Cabriolet with rear-wheel drive, while the 911 Carrera GTS has all-wheel drive and Targa body variants available.

