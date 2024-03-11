Expand / Collapse search
Published

Porsche to offer 1,000 horsepower model Taycan

The new Porsche will reach speeds of 60 mph in 2.3 seconds

Porsche has officially unveiled new models of its electric Taycan sedan that the automaker dubbed its "most powerful" yet.

The new models – the four-seat Taycan Turbo GT and its two-seater sister Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach package – will both become available to consumers "this spring," the company said.

The Taycan Turbo GT, with Weissach package, features a top speed of 190 mph and can go from zero to 62 mph in just 2.2 seconds, according to Porsche.

On the road with Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package.

The all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package. (Porsche / Fox News)

In February, the car became the "fastest electric series-production car" at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca after a development driver notched a 1:27.87-minute lap time, it said. It also recently became a record-setter at the Nurburgring track in Germany.

The Taycan Turbo GT is also quick, capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, per Porsche. It can reach a maximum speed of 180 mph.

"They [Porsche engineers] have already done a great job with the recently updated existing Taycan models," said Ken Giek, model line vice president, in a statement. "But our new GT cars yet again clearly raise the bar even higher in terms of driving dynamics."

The all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package.

The now-flagship Turbo GT models come with an "attack mode" that can give the cars extra power for a short amount of time, according to Porsche. They have up to 1,092 horsepower.

Porsche pegged their range at up to about 344 miles.

Interior Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package.

The company said it delivered over 40,600 Taycan models last year. (Porsche / Fox News)

The automaker first started offering its electric Taycan sports car line about five years ago. The Turbo GTs will join the slew of Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan Sport Turismo models it already makes.

The company said it delivered over 40,600 Taycan models last year. That represented nearly 12.7% of the over 320,200 deliveries it notched in 2023 of all its vehicle types. 