Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto
Published

Porsche to debut new hybrid 911 sports car

Porsche said the hybrid 911 will be 'even more dynamic'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Porsche announced on Monday that it will debut a new hybrid version of its 911 sports car later this month.

The unveiling of the Porsche 911 built with a hybrid powertrain will take place on May 28, the luxury German automaker said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"For the first time in our icon’s 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in a roadgoing 911," Frank Moser, vice president of Porsche’s 911 and 718 model lines, said in a statement. "This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic."

Porsche has its event to present the 911 hybrid scheduled for May 28

Porsche is scheduled to debut the 911 hybrid on May 28. (Porsche)

Its reveal comes after the company put the hybrid sports car through more than 3.1 million miles worth of driving for testing and development and as it is slated to head for series production.

PORSCHE TO OFFER 1,000 HORSEPOWER MODEL TAYCAN

The hybrid 911 variant notched a lap-time 8.7 seconds quicker than its predecessor while undergoing testing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife track, Porsche said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS