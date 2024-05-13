Porsche to debut new hybrid 911 sports car

Porsche announced on Monday that it will debut a new hybrid version of its 911 sports car later this month.

The unveiling of the Porsche 911 built with a hybrid powertrain will take place on May 28, the luxury German automaker said.

"For the first time in our icon’s 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in a roadgoing 911," Frank Moser, vice president of Porsche’s 911 and 718 model lines, said in a statement. "This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic."

Its reveal comes after the company put the hybrid sports car through more than 3.1 million miles worth of driving for testing and development and as it is slated to head for series production.

The hybrid 911 variant notched a lap-time 8.7 seconds quicker than its predecessor while undergoing testing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife track, Porsche said.

