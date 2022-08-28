Pumpkin spice season: Here are 10 restaurants that have already brought pumpkin spice back

Pumpkin spice season is here.

Don’t believe it?

Take a look at these 10 restaurant chains that have already added pumpkin spice-flavored drinks and snacks to their fall menus.

NEARLY HALF OF AMERICANS WANT PUMPKIN SPICE AROUND YEAR-ROUND: SURVEY

There are some surprises here for sure.

7-Eleven

Customers have been able to enjoy two pumpkin spice drinks at 7-Eleven.

The convenience store chain brought back its Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee on Aug. 5 — and both drinks will be available while supplies last, according to 7-Eleven’s press release.

The latte combines espresso, pumpkin spice and milk, while the coffee combines "mild Arabica coffee beans with a sweet pumpkin-y taste."

Customers can find the two drinks at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes retail locations for a limited time.

Red Robin

While Red Robin might not be the first place customers may think of for pumpkin spice, the fast-casual restaurant chain announced earlier this month that it has a new Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake.

EATING PUMPKIN MAY HELP YOU LOOK YOUNGER AND LOSE WEIGHT, EXPERTS SAY

The drink became available on Aug. 8.

It’s made with vanilla soft serve, pumpkin spice, caramel and milk.

Adults have the option of adding a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.

The Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake has replaced Red Robin’s old Spiced Pumpkin Pie Shake.

Guests only have a "limited time" to enjoy the new shake, according to Red Robin's press release.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % RRGB RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC. 7.90 -0.38 -4.59%

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme kicked off its pumpkin spice season early this year and made its six-piece lineup available for purchase on Aug. 8.

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP RELEASES SCENTED PUMPKIN SPICE BEAR FOR FALL

Participating locations are offering a Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut, a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, a Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut, a Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, a Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee.

The doughnut chain will conclude its pumpkin spice lineup on Sunday, Sept. 4, according to an announcement on KrispyKreme.com.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DNUT KRISPY KREME 11.94 -0.30 -2.45%

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ has revived its pumpkin lineup with two fan favorites: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, as well as a new specialty drink, the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

The cold brew is topped with a pumpkin spice foam while the latte is made with a sweet pumpkin spice and vanilla blend.

OREO BRINGS BACK PUMPKIN SPICE SANDWICH COOKIES FOR LIMITED TIME

Dunkin’s new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, on the other hand, is made with iced coffee, a pumpkin spice swirl and a hazelnut flavor shot.

Each drink will be "available for a limited time," according to Dunkin’s press release.

Jamba

Jamba brought back its Pumpkin Smash Smoothie on Aug. 16, and the menu item will be available through Nov. 14.

The smoothie is made with a pumpkin spice blend, which includes pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg.

The Pumpkin Smash’s dairy version is served with 2% milk and frozen yogurt, while the plant-based version is served with oat milk and oat milk frozen dessert.

MARTHA STEWART DROPS PUMPKIN SPICE CBD WELLNESS GUMMIES AS LIMITED-EDITION 'FALL FAVORITE'

Tim Hortons

The pumpkin spice lineup from Tim Hortons made its U.S. return on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The four-piece fall menu includes the Canadian fast food chain’s Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte, Pumpkin Spiced Iced Capp and Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew.

IHOP

Pumpkin spice pancakes will be available at IHOP restaurants nationwide until Oct. 31, the chain announced in a press release on Monday, Aug. 22.

The seasonal meal includes two pancakes, which can be enjoyed solo or combined with other breakfast items, such as eggs, bacon and hash browns.

The pancakes are topped with whipped cream.

PUMPKIN SPICE COCONUT BARK IS AN EASY FALL DESSERT: TRY THE RECIPE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIN DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC. 70.04 -4.08 -5.50%

Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s Coffee has brought back its trusty Pumpkin Latte and is debuting a new Pumpkin Cold Brew Oat Latte with Brown Sugar Jelly.

The latte, which is made with espresso, steamed milk and seasonal spiced, can be enjoyed hot or iced.

The new cold brew can only be served over ice and is made with coffee, oat milk, pumpkin pie syrup, brown sugar jelly and baking spice.

Both menu items and the rest of the fall lineup at Peet’s Coffee will be available until Nov. 1 while supplies last, the company says.

Caribou Coffee

On Thursday, Aug. 25, Caribou Coffee kicked off pumpkin spice season with eight pumpkin menu items.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Seven of the menu items are returning fan favorites.

Those include the Nitro Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Crafted Press, Pumpkin White Mocha, Pumpkin Caribou Cooler, Pumpkin Chai and Pumpkin Bread.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The eighth menu item, a Pumpkin Cake Pop, is new to Caribou Coffee.

Wawa

Wawa’s pumpkin spice menu is ready for fall with seven limited-time offerings.

The convenience store chain’s menu includes a Pumpkin Spice Latte, a Pumpkin Spice Sweet Cream Cold Brew, a Pumpkin Spice Mocha Latte (available in hot and iced), a Pumpkin Spice Freshly Brewed Coffee (available in hot and iced), a Pumpkin Spice Caramel Oat Milk Latte (available in hot and iced), a Pumpkin Spice Matcha Latte and a Pumpkin Spice Cookies and Cream Smoothie.