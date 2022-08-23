Expand / Collapse search
Build-A-Bear Workshop releases scented Pumpkin Spice Bear for fall

The orange-colored teddy bear is available online with autumn-themed outfits, accessories

Build-A-Bear Workshop is spicing up its stuffed bear selection.

The DIY stuffed animal company announced on Tuesday the release of its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Bear to ring in the autumn season.

The 16-inch teddy bear shows off pumpkin orange-colored fur and sparkly gold paws and ears.

KELLOGG'S RICE KRISPIES GETS ‘SPOOKY SEASON’ MAKEOVER WITH ORANGE-COLORED CEREAL

The Pumpkin Spice Bear can be personalized with autumn-styled outfits and accessories such as a plaid blanket scarf, a sweater dress, a "pumpkin spice everything" printed T-shirt with jean mini skirt, fur-lined winter boots and a plush pumpkin spice latte wristie.

The bear can also be given a pumpkin spice scent and personal sound.

Build-A-Bear Workshop’s website considered its newest addition the "perfect friend for watching the leaves change colors."

The bear is now available exclusively at buildabear.com starting at $22.

The Pumpkin Spice Bear adds to Build-A-Bear’s collection of additional fall-themed products, such as the Pumpkin Glow Bear and Halloween costumes and accessories, the company noted in a media release.

Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

The anniversary marks the creation of more than 200 million "furry friends" around the world, a company spokesperson shared in an email with Fox News Digital.

"Originally conceived as a place for children to create their own special teddy bear with a step-by-step process, including our now iconic Heart Ceremony, Build-A-Bear is now a multi-generational, multi-dimensional global brand," the company said.