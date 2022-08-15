Martha Stewart drops pumpkin spice CBD Wellness Gummies as limited-edition 'fall favorite'

Just in time for fall, Martha Stewart CBD, in partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation, revealed its newest product on Monday.

It's called Pumpkin Spice CBD Wellness Gummies.

The flavor taps into the "spirit of the season," a press release stated.

KELLOGG'S RICE KRISPIES GETS ‘SPOOKY SEASON’ MAKEOVER WITH ORANGE-COLORED CEREAL

It expands on Martha Stewart’s lineup of gummies, which includes "customer favorites" such as Tropical and Harvest Medleys, the company indicated.

"The Pumpkin Spice flavor signifies the beginning of the fall season and I wanted to capture this delicious moment with our CBD gummies," Martha Stewart said in a media statement.

"It's always important and a pleasure to expand our offerings and continue to make CBD convenient and tasty to enjoy, every day," she also said in the same statement.

The press release indicates that Stewart developed the pumpkin spice product herself as part of her commitment to bring consumers the "products and flavors they love."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The pumpkin spice treats are available this week on marthastewartcbd.com.

Three packs of 10 gummies retails for $34.99.

Each gummy holds 10mg of pure CBD isolate, according to the company.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Martha Stewart first launched her line of CBD products in September 2020 as part of a collaboration with Canopy Growth, her website indicates.

Her initial launch featured "wellness gummies" in a variety of flavors, including a "Citrus Medley," made with Meyer lemon, kumquat and blood orange; a "Berry Medley," featuring red raspberry, huckleberry and black raspberry flavors; and a "Harvest Medley," of pomegranate, concord grape and green apple gummies, her site notes.