Prince Andrew accuser makes public plea for help if 'something happens'

Virginia Roberts Giuffre pleaded for the public’s help in the event that “something happens” to her, noting “in no way, shape or form am I suicidal.”

Continue Reading Below

The 35-year-old woman posted her cryptic message to Twitter late Tuesday in response to someone else's tweet, writing in part: “Too many evil people want to see me quieted.”

Giuffre, who has repeatedly accused Prince Andrew, Duke of York, of having sex with her when she was 17, is one of the alleged sex trafficking victims of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She recalled in a recent special on BBC’s "Panorama" that she met Queen Elizabeth II’s second son during a March 2001 trip to London with Epstein and his alleged associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

FBI ANGLING TO INTERVIEW EPSTEIN PAL PRINCE ANDREW: REPORT

“Well there was a bath and it started there and then it led into the bedroom and it didn’t last very long, the whole, entire procedure. It was disgusting. He wasn’t mean or anything but he got up and said, ‘Thanks,’” she said, during the program.

I just didn’t expect it from royalty - Virginia Roberts Giuffre

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A spokesperson for Royal Communications later said in a statement to FOX Business the duke "unequivocally regrets" his association with Epstein and "emphatically denied" reports that Andrew ever had any sort of relationship with Giuffre.

BBC'S PRINCE ANDREW-CENTERED SPECIAL REVEALS NEW DETAILS IN EPSTEIN SEX SCANDAL

Andrew told "BBC Newsnight" in mid-November he had no recollection of meeting the then-teenager. He was unable to explain a photograph that showed him standing with his arm around Giuffre.

But during the program, the network also revealed a 2015 email from the duke to Maxwell, in which he writes that he has questions “about Virginia Roberts.”

Maxwell later responded: “Have some info – call me when you have a moment…”

EPSTEIN PAL GHISLAINE MAXWELL REPORTEDLY PLANNING TELL-ALL INTERVIEW 'ON HER OWN TERMS'

Following his November BBC appearance, Andrew, 59, announced in a statement he would be stepping "back from public duties for the foreseeable future" with the permission of his mother.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS