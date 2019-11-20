Jeffrey Epstein pal Prince Andrew to 'step back' from royal duties

England’s Prince Andrew has stepped away from his royal duties amid a flurry of media attention surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 59-year-old Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, announced in a statement he would be stepping "back from public duties for the foreseeable future," with the permission from his mother.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support," he said, in part. He added: "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein."

Andrew has reportedly amassed his fortune and collection of posh homes, luxury vehicles and expensive watches with the help of his wealthy friends, such as the convicted sex offender and multimillionaire, according to the Daily Mail.

The 59-year-old Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, receives a £20,000 yearly pension – approximately $25,500 – from the Royal Navy since leaving his post there in 2001. He’s already paid an allowance from the queen of approximately £250,000, or just over $322,000 each year, the report states. But Prince Andrew’s opulent lifestyle appears to be beyond the means afforded to him.

The royal family’s wealth is not cash-heavy, according to the outlet. Instead, the fortune is invested largely in real estate, jewels, as well as in trusts, among elsewhere.

The Daily Mail alleges Andrew has acted as a “fixer” for the wealthy, serving as a liaison between his business acquaintances and his royal contacts “to help them set up lucrative deals in far-flung corners of the globe.” His commissions from these dealings have never been revealed, according to the report.

The Duke boasts several fancy vehicles, such as a green Bentley. He has also been able to amass a collection of Cartier and Rolex watches, as well as a Patek Philippe watch worth approximately $193,000 and an Apple Watch worth more than $15,000, according to the outlet.

Andrew also owns multiple expansive homes and luxury properties, the report states. His Roya Lodge, based in the U.K.’s Great Windsor Park, underwent a $9.7 million renovation. In 2014, he bought a $16.7 million, seven-bedroom ski chalet in Switzerland, which includes an indoor pool and a bar.

He sold his home, known as the Sunninghill House, in 2015 for roughly $19.3 million.

And what he couldn’t afford for himself, his friends could provide for him.

According to the report, Epstein once let Andrew borrow his private jet so he could travel just over 55 miles to Kent in the U.K.

Epstein’s collection of multimillion-dollar homes were also reportedly up for Andrew’s grabs.

Andrew, who was accused of having sex with one of financier Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, when she was 17, denied ever meeting the woman during a recent interview on BBC.

He could not explain a photo in which he is shown embracing Giuffre.

Epstein and the Duke of York – who were friends for more than a decade – were blasted on the front page of the New York Post in February 2011.

"Randy Andy with NYC sex creep," the cover reads, along with the unflattering title: "PRINCE & PERV."

By that time, the multimillionaire was a registered sex offender who had served just over a year in prison on state prostitution charges for allegedly paying girls as young as 14 for sex.

Just weeks after the photograph was published, the royal’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, admitted to getting $24,000 from Epstein. The financier later sued Ferguson to get the money back shortly after she said during an interview with London’s Evening Standard, “I abhor pedophilia.”

Epstein – who was reportedly worth more than $550 million – was indicted in July of this year on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, according to court records.

He was found unconscious on the morning of Aug. 10, in his jail cell at lower Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. The New York City medical examiner determined Epstein had committed suicide by hanging.

Days later, a federal judge dismissed Epstein's criminal charges.

Authorities are still investigating potential co-conspirators. Meanwhile, several accusers have filed civil lawsuits against the financier's estate. Officials have announced plans to create a compensation program to benefit his alleged sex abuse victims.