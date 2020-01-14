What is Prince Andrew's net worth?

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. As with all the immediate members of the British royal family, he's lived his life in front of the cameras and under public scrutiny. From serving the Royal Navy and fighting in the Falklands War to a broken marriage and scandal involving deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, facts of the prince's life are well documented.

But what about his financial affairs -- how much is Andrew's net worth?

Sovereign Grant

Andrew's office and the expenses incurred by carrying out official duties are paid for by the queen's private income, the Duchy of Lancaster. According to the Times, a British newspaper, the Duke of York receives around $323,000 a year from the queen for his royal role and this payment is tax-free.

Royal Navy Pension

Andrew joined the Royal Navy in 1979 on a short service commission as a seaman officer subspecializing as a helicopter pilot, serving for 22 years until he formally left the service in July 2001. As a retired naval man, Andrew is entitled to a Royal Navy pension, the annual sum of which is $26,000.

Properties

Andrew has two multimillion-dollar properties -- a $17 million chalet Helora in Swiss ski resort Verbier and Royal Lodge, a 30-room royal residence in Windsor Park, which is worth $10 million. The prince shares this with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

After Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996, he put his former family home, Sunninghill Park, up for sale. The property was eventually sold for $20 million to Timur Kulibayev, the son-in-law of the former president of Kazakhstan. The money gained from the sale of this house is believed to contribute to some of his current wealth.

The Bottom Line

With financing from the queen and funds made on the sale of a large mansion, it's estimated that in total, the Duke of York has a net worth of around $45 million.