FBI angling to interview Epstein pal Prince Andrew: report

The FBI is angling to interview Prince Andrew because of his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Times of London reported.

"There's been active discussions between the FBI and Department of Justice about interviewing Prince Andrew in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein case," a Justice Department source told The Sunday Times.

"If he agrees to an interview, he could potentially provide some very unique and helpful insights and make a considerable difference to the investigation," the source said.

The FBI's alleged interest in talking to the prince comes amid a report that he secretly met with Ghislaine Maxwell, his friend and Epstein's companion who's been accused of bringing underage girls to him, in June.

Prince Andrew's relationship with financier Epstein cost him sponsors, his royal duties and is now costing him his digs at Buckingham Palace. According to the Times of London, the prince, who is eighth in line for the British crown, was forced to move his private office out of the palace Friday.

The FBI will only be able to interview the duke if he agrees to it, but he has said he is "willing" to help law enforcement as they investigate Epstein for sex trafficking.

The news comes amid fallout from Prince Andrew's BBC interview last week. BBC's Emily Maitlis asked Prince Andrew about American woman Virginia Giuffre's allegations that they dined together, danced together at a London nightclub and later went to a house belonging to Ghislaine Maxwell to have sex in 2001.

"I have no recollection of ever meeting her. I'm convinced I was never in Tramp with her. There are a number of things wrong with her. I don't know where the bar is in Tramp. I don't drink. I don't think I've ever bought a drink in Tramp whenever I was there," he told BBC.

"That couldn't have happened because the date being suggested, I was at home with the children. On that particular day ... I was at home. I was with the children. I'd taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party ... Going to Pizza Express in Woking is an unusual thing for me to do," Prince Andrew said.

"I don't know if I've met her," he later said of Giuffre.

Prince Andrew said he "can't" explain a photo that shows him with his arm around Giuffre and suggested it might be fake.

FOX Business' inquiry to the Department of Justice was not returned at the time of publication.