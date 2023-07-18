Powerball, Mega Millions combined jackpot moves higher

Tuesday’s drawing for Mega Millions lifted the estimated combined jackpots of it and fellow lottery Powerball to $1.72 billion.

The jackpot for Mega Millions, which no one won Tuesday night, has risen to $720 million. Powerball said its jackpot now stands at $1 billion, pushed to that level by no grand prize winner coming out of its Monday drawing.

The Powerball jackpot has been steadily growing in the 38 drawings that have taken place since April when a $2.05 billion jackpot went to someone in California.

Only two other previous Powerball jackpots have topped the current one in terms of size, the lottery said.

Powerball gave out its largest-ever grand prize in 2022, with the jackpot coming in at a value of $2.04 billion. In 2016, someone won the second-largest jackpot at $1.586 billion, according to the lottery.

A lucky Powerball ticket bringing someone its massive windfall could potentially come as soon as Wednesday evening during the lottery’s planned drawing.

Mega Millions, meanwhile, has now gone 26 drawings without a ticket landing someone the grand prize.

A winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot was most recently drawn on two separate occasions in April. The one on April 14 brought an estimated $483 million haul, while the other four days later was $20 million, the lottery said.

Mega Millions said the latest estimated jackpot continues to hold a spot in the 10 largest it has seen in its history. Its biggest, $1.537 billion, occurred about six years ago.

The current Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have one-time payout values of $516.8 million and $369.6 million, respectively. Combined, it comes out to $886.4 million.

The combined jackpots have been above $1 billion pre-tax since early July.

