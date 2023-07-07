Iowa farmer wins $390K lottery prize hours after proposing to girlfriend: 'Ready for the next parts of life'

A man from Iowa won the state lottery hours after he reportedly proposed to the love of his life.

Nick Miller, 31, a farmer and railway worker from Bernard, Iowa, asked his girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Lauren Timmerman, for her hand in marriage on the evening of Friday, June 23. The following morning, he played and won nearly $400,000 from a progressive jackpot game, according to a press release issued by the Iowa Lottery Authority.

Miller collected his prize from the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, a city in south central Iowa, on Monday, July 3.

"I'm ready for the next parts of life, I guess," Miller told the Iowa Lottery, in a statement.

On the day of his winning, Miller went to Casey's, which is a convenience store chain, to order breakfast, according to the lottery board.

The Casey’s location he went to that morning at 717 First Avenue East in Cascade, Iowa, carried the Iowa Lottery’s Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game, which had a jackpot prize that climbed into the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Miller told the lottery board he purchased a ticket and matched his winning numbers.

"I had one and then two and then I saw the third one, so I had to do a double-take and check them again," he said. "Eventually, I checked them on my mobile app, and sure enough, it was the winner."

The Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay jackpot Miller won grew to $390,191.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Miller is the first person to win the Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay jackpot since April 4, 2023.

Miller helps care for his family’s farm, and he reportedly learned of his lottery win right before he was about to work with cattle.

He’s also an employee at Rail-Way Inc., a railroad crossing production company located in Cascade, Iowa.

Miller told the Iowa Lottery his jackpot win seems to a good start to his engagement.

"There is the wedding and a house to start doing some work on," he said. "It will definitely go a long way towards both of those."