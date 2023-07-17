Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina mom and son both win big in lottery less than one month apart: 'We are blessed'

Greenville, North Carolina, winner tells lottery officials: 'I just ran through the house hollering'

A North Carolina family appears to have found luck with the North Carolina Education Lottery – not once, but twice, and in the span of one month.

Randy Williams from Greenville, North Carolina, woke up early on June 14, only to discover he had won the Cash 5 jackpot of $518,774, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery press release.

Randy Williams, 48, reportedly couldn't contain his excitement after seeing his big win.

"I just ran through the house hollering," he told lottery officials. "I woke my mom up."

"I’m going to buy my mom a house," Randy Williams continued.

He purchased the $1 Quick Pick ticket and used the Online Play feature on the lottery's website, the media release shared.

"I always knew I was going to win…It was just a gut feeling," Randy Williams stated.

On June 15, Randy Williams and his mother went into the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to collect his grand prize of $369,627, after the required state and federal tax withholdings, the North Carolina release stated

Less than a month later, Randy Williams found himself back at the lottery headquarters, but not to receive his own winnings.

Peggy Williams, the mother of Randy Williams, had won her very own jackpot with the North Carolina Education Lottery.

"This is hard to believe…I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct," she told lottery officials.

Peggy Williams won the $500,000 scratch-off after purchasing the $10 Double Diamond Cashword ticket from the Food Lion on Easy Street in Greenville, the media release reported.

Man uses coin to reveal scratch prize on lottery ticket

Randy Williams and his mother, Peggy Williams, won the North Carolina Education Lottery lass than a month apart — each one taking home over $350,000 in winnings after tax withholdings. The actual lottery tickets are not pictured. (iStock / iStock)

"I love to play the crosswords. Those are my favorite ones," she told the lottery.

Peggy Williams and Randy Williams went to the lottery headquarters to retrieve her winnings, which totaled $356,253 after required stated and federal tax withholdings.

"I feel like we are blessed," Randy Williams shared with the lottery board following his mother's win.

While Randy Williams initially planned on using his winnings to buy his mother a new house, the two ultimately decided to use the new funds to fix her current home, the press release shared.

"But after her most recent win, she said they might finally buy a new house after all," the North Carolina Education Lottery reported.