Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion after Monday's drawing ends without winner

After no winning tickets were drawn on Monday, the Powerball jackpot has now surged to an estimated $1 billion.

The winning numbers on Monday were: white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was $900 million.

The next draw is Wednesday, July 19, when the new jackpot is expected to be the third highest in U.S. history.

Potential winners can choose to have the $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a one-time lump sum in the amount of $516.8 million before taxes.

The last winner of the Powerball jackpot was three months ago, on April 19, when the top prize was nearly $253 million. The jackpot payout will continue to swell until someone wins again.

Several smaller winners were reported on Monday, including tickets sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where three ticket buyers won $2 million.

Additional winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania, where five people won $1 million.

The largest Powerball jackpot was last November when $2.04 billion was up for grabs.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, which was specifically designed to build big prizes.

The Powerball lottery is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.