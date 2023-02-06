Expand / Collapse search
Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $747M

This marks the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history

Jackpot CEO Akshay Khanna reveals how the startup plans to disrupt the $100 billion lottery market on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Jackpot CEO reveals plan to digitize the lottery industry

The Powerball jackpot surged to an estimated $747 million ahead of Monday night's drawing. 

The jackpot's cash value is estimated at $403.1 million, according to lottery officials. 

If won, lottery players will bring home the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot to date. 

POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS DRAWN FOR SATURDAY'S $700M JACKPOT

The hefty jackpot continued to rise after no ticket matched the winning six numbers during Saturday night's Powerball drawing. 

People lined up to play Powerball lottery

People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, United States on November 7, 2022.  ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Lottery officials say there is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of scoring the jackpot.

POWERBALL DRAWING FOR $1.9 BILLION JACKPOT DELAYED DUE TO SECURITY PROTOCOL ISSUES

Just last month, someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot. 

This past November, a single ticket sold in California won the largest Powerball jackpot on record, worth $2.04 billion, after matching all six numbers. 

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest jackpot ever.  ((Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Monday’s drawing will be the 34th drawing in the jackpot run. 

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date: 

  1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022
  2. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016
  3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019
  4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017
  5. $747 Million (est.) – Feb. 6, 2023
  6. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021
  7. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021
  8. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018
  9. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022
  10. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013