Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $747M

The Powerball jackpot surged to an estimated $747 million ahead of Monday night's drawing.

The jackpot's cash value is estimated at $403.1 million, according to lottery officials.

If won, lottery players will bring home the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot to date.

The hefty jackpot continued to rise after no ticket matched the winning six numbers during Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials say there is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of scoring the jackpot.

Just last month, someone in Maine won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

This past November, a single ticket sold in California won the largest Powerball jackpot on record, worth $2.04 billion, after matching all six numbers.

Monday’s drawing will be the 34th drawing in the jackpot run.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date: